Tooth decay is one of the most common chronic childhood illnesses and is five times more prevalent than asthma. "Far too many children suffer far too much dental disease, and it is overwhelmingly preventable," says Burton L. Edelstein, D.D.S., founding director of the Children's Dental Health Project in Washington, DC. Legislators are listening: A bill, the Children's Dental Health Improvement Act of 2002, aimed at increasing kids' access to dental services, has been introduced in Congress and endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) in Chicago and other healthcare organizations.