Teething & Tooth Care

Protect your child's pearly whites with our oral report on everything from controlling cavities to greeting the tooth fairy.

Most Recent

Little Boy Has Over 500 Teeth Removed from His Mouth After He Complained of Jaw Pain and Swelling

Little Boy Has Over 500 Teeth Removed from His Mouth After He Complained of Jaw Pain and Swelling

After getting X-rays on the boy's mouth, doctors discovered a sac in his lower jaw that was filled with "abnormal teeth."
Read More
Kids Are Using Too Much Toothpaste, and the CDC Warns It Could Cause Problems

Kids Are Using Too Much Toothpaste, and the CDC Warns It Could Cause Problems

Fluoride is great for helping prevent cavities, but ingesting too much of it can cause discoloration and pitting in children's developing teeth.
Read More
FDA Warns Parents Against Teething Jewelry After a Baby Accidentally Strangles Himself to Death

FDA Warns Parents Against Teething Jewelry After a Baby Accidentally Strangles Himself to Death

The safety concerns came after the 7-month-old and 18-month-old both experienced trauma because of the teething jewelry.
Read More
How to Get Your Toddler to Brush His Teeth

How to Get Your Toddler to Brush His Teeth

Learn the lyrics to brush, brush, brush your teeth, plus a few other tried-and-true tips to get kids excited to grab that toothbrush.
Read More
Toddler Teeth-Grinding: Is This Normal?

Toddler Teeth-Grinding: Is This Normal?

Read More
6 Questions About Kids' Teeth—Answered

6 Questions About Kids' Teeth—Answered

Jade Miller, D.M.D., president of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, is here to offer free dental schooling about kids' teeth. 
Read More

More Teething & Tooth Care

6 Myths About Baby Teeth

6 Myths About Baby Teeth

Get the facts about baby teeth and get your infant started on the path to good oral health as early as possible.
Read More
The Fight Against Cavities: How to Care for Toddlers' Teeth

The Fight Against Cavities: How to Care for Toddlers' Teeth

Tooth decay isn't something to brush off: It's actually the most common childhood disease. Save your kid's smile with these healthy habits.
Read More
First Trip to the Dentist

First Trip to the Dentist

Read More
What Parents Need to Know About the Child Who Died Under Dental Anesthesia

What Parents Need to Know About the Child Who Died Under Dental Anesthesia

Read More
Is Your Baby Teething? The FDA Updates Warning on Gum-Numbing Medications!

Is Your Baby Teething? The FDA Updates Warning on Gum-Numbing Medications!

Read More
Are Teething Necklaces Safe?

Are Teething Necklaces Safe?

Read More

Warning: Your Child's Sophie the Giraffe Teether Might Be Full of Mold

Several moms have shared photos of the popular teething toy with mold growing inside, although the company has not issued a recall.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com