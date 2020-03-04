Caring for a Sick Toddler

Spoiler Alert: Sick Season Sucks for Parents
Cold and flu season is no laughing matter—but parents can use some comic relief when they're home with sick kids. After force-feeding every one vitamin C, here's what you really need to do to prep for the season of sickness.
10 Tips to Survive Your Child's Hospital Stay
This essential guide (that we hope you’ll never need) to getting through your kid's stay in the hospital comes straight from a mom whose daughter lived in the hospital for 123 days.
7 Home Remedies for Tummy Aches
Your little one has a stomach ache? Try one of these natural home remedies to tame his tummy trouble.
8 Things Doctors Can't Believe You Still Believe
I meet too many parents who are following outdated (and potentially dangerous) guidelines. Are you one of them?
5 Medication Mistakes Parents Make
Are you making these common errors when it comes to dosing your kids?
Why You Shouldn't Give Cough Suppressants to Children—And How to Soothe Symptoms Instead
Over-the-counter cold and cough medicines should no longer be given to children younger than 4 years old, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. We asked top pediatricians how to help your child feel better without them.