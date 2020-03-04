Caring for a Sick Toddler

Caring for a sick toddler isn't easy. Try these ideas to ease his symptoms, learn about over-the-counter aides, and find out when you should take your sick toddler to the doctor.

Spoiler Alert: Sick Season Sucks for Parents
Cold and flu season is no laughing matter—but parents can use some comic relief when they're home with sick kids. After force-feeding every one vitamin C, here's what you really need to do to prep for the season of sickness. 
10 Tips to Survive Your Child's Hospital Stay
This essential guide (that we hope you’ll never need) to getting through your kid's stay in the hospital comes straight from a mom whose daughter lived in the hospital for 123 days.
7 Home Remedies for Tummy Aches
Your little one has a stomach ache? Try one of these natural home remedies to tame his tummy trouble.
8 Things Doctors Can't Believe You Still Believe
I meet too many parents who are following outdated (and potentially dangerous) guidelines. Are you one of them? 
5 Medication Mistakes Parents Make
Are you making these common errors when it comes to dosing your kids?
Why You Shouldn't Give Cough Suppressants to Children—And How to Soothe Symptoms Instead
Over-the-counter cold and cough medicines should no longer be given to children younger than 4 years old, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. We asked top pediatricians how to help your child feel better without them.
9 Clever Ways to Help the Medicine Go Down
Ditch the spoonful of sugar. Use these proven strategies, from both doctors and real parents, when the "here comes the airplane" tactic fails.
Health 101: Ear Infections
Suspect your kid's got an ear infection? Read this to find out why and what to do.
Ugh, a Stomach Bug! 6 Common Tummy Trouble Mistakes
What to Expect at the 1-Year Well Visit
Top Toddler Health Concerns
'My Stomach Hurts': Common Causes and Cures for Tummy Trouble

Should You Take Baby to the Hospital?

How to determine if you have an emergency on your hands.

What Causes Ear Infections in Kids? Experts Explain
