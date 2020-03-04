Other Health Issues

My Son Was Born With ‘Bubble Boy’ Disease—But A Gene Therapy Trial Saved His Life
I wish more than anything that my son Everett had not been born with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID). But I know he is actually one of the lucky unlucky ones.
Mom Speaks Out After Her Baby Almost Dies of Herpes from a Stranger Kissing Her on the Lips
A 22-year-old first-time mom got the shock of a lifetime when her daughter start screaming inexplicably when she put her in the bath this past December.
PANS: When a Common Infection Causes a Psychiatric Disorder in Your Child
In some children, infections like strep, chicken pox, Lyme disease, or pneumonia may trigger a rare and potentially chronic condition that alters not just their body, but their mind. Here's everything you need to know about PANS and PANDAS.
Grieving Dad Shares Photo of Son, 6, Comforting 4-Year-Old Sister Before Her Death
“While we don’t look forward to a future without our little girl, we don’t fear it.”
These Heroes Are Making a Huge Difference for Children With Mental Health Disorders
Get inspired and vote for the person you think is doing the most to support kids with mental health and learning disorders in the Child Mind Institute's Change Maker Awards.
Doctors Are Close to a C.Diff Cure as They Work to Boost Kids' Digestive Health
The bacteria roiling in your child’s gut are driving her immune system—and every day, scientists are figuring out more (and miraculous) ways to grab the controls to cure sick kids.