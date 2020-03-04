Other Health Issues

My Son Was Born With ‘Bubble Boy’ Disease—But A Gene Therapy Trial Saved His Life
I wish more than anything that my son Everett had not been born with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID). But I know he is actually one of the lucky unlucky ones.
Mom Speaks Out After Her Baby Almost Dies of Herpes from a Stranger Kissing Her on the Lips
A 22-year-old first-time mom got the shock of a lifetime when her daughter start screaming inexplicably when she put her in the bath this past December.
PANS: When a Common Infection Causes a Psychiatric Disorder in Your Child
In some children, infections like strep, chicken pox, Lyme disease, or pneumonia may trigger a rare and potentially chronic condition that alters not just their body, but their mind. Here's everything you need to know about PANS and PANDAS.
Grieving Dad Shares Photo of Son, 6, Comforting 4-Year-Old Sister Before Her Death
“While we don’t look forward to a future without our little girl, we don’t fear it.”
These Heroes Are Making a Huge Difference for Children With Mental Health Disorders
Get inspired and vote for the person you think is doing the most to support kids with mental health and learning disorders in the Child Mind Institute's Change Maker Awards.
Doctors Are Close to a C.Diff Cure as They Work to Boost Kids' Digestive Health
The bacteria roiling in your child’s gut are driving her immune system—and every day, scientists are figuring out more (and miraculous) ways to grab the controls to cure sick kids.
4 Ways to Grow a Healthy Gut
Early childhood is prime time for establishing a healthy microbiome. The more good critters that move in now, the more likely they’ll crowd out or compete with bad bacteria your kid will encounter down the road. Start by making some adjustments to the food you serve. Gail Cresci, Ph.D., R.D., of the Cleveland Clinic, shares four ways to keep your little one’s gut well fed.
10 Reasons to Chill About Lice (Seriously)
A case of head lice may seem like the worst hair day ever, but don't let it put you over the edge. Here's why you can (sort of) relax. 
Special Princess Wigs Add a Little Magic to Young Cancer Patients' Lives
Bedwetting: 4 Truths Every Parent Must Know
A New Study Links Screen Time With Diabetes
More Bad News About Flame Retardants: They May Make Your Kid a Bully

Is MiraLax the Cause of 'Horrifying' Changes Parents Are Seeing in Their Kids?

Parents have reported being "horrified" by the changes they've seen in their kids after taking the popular laxative. Here's what the experts say.

4 Myths About Kids and Constipation
“I Don’t Know Why But I Think She Has Cancer.”
She Lost Her Son & Now This Heartbroken Mom Has Made Sepsis Awareness Her Mission
2-Year-Old Quadruple Amputee Gets the Gift of a Lifetime
When Your Child Is Skinny
How Much Do You Really Need to Know About Your Kids' Poop?
Dad's Post-Kid-Puking Texts to Mom Are So Awful They're Funny
These Shocking Photos Show Just How Horrible Meningitis Can Be
Could a Younger Sibling Make Your Child Skinnier?
One-Third of Those Who Die from Foodborne Diseases Are Kids Under 5
This Video of a 4-Month-Old Baby With Whooping Cough Will Break Your Heart
Is My Kid Contagious? When They Should Stay Home
Raising Kids with Special Needs
The Facts of Lice
Raising a Son with a Special Heart: An Interview with Bret Baier
Help Kids Start Healthy Hygiene Habits
Q+A: How Can I Treat My Kid's Diarrhea?
A Day in the Life of Liam: Pediatric Cancer Patient
When Children Feel Too Much -- or Too Little
Our Sons Have Hemophilia
What to Do About Recurring Illnesses
Talking with Kids About Their Disability
