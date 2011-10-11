7 Tips to Help Kids Overcome a Fear of Needle Shots

Don't give your child too many details prior to the office visit. "If you tell kids too much too soon, you'll ruin their entire week and they'll worry up until the day of the appointment," explains Ari Brown, M.D., a Parents advisor and author of Baby 411. Instead, don't mention the shot at all unless they ask. If they do, and you know they won't be getting a shot, of course you should tell them so.

However, if you don't know, you can say, "It's possible you may need one today, but I'm not sure if you do," suggests Dr. Brown. "Being vague usually works just fine—when I tell kids I have to check the chart to see if they're getting a shot, I usually get a sigh of relief." If you talk about the shots too much, you'll likely make your child more anxious for the doctor's appointment, and their concerns can escalate to the point where they're terrified all the way up to the visit.