How to Comfort a Teething Toddler

If you’ve ever had a toothache, you know that mouth pain can make you miserable, so it’s no wonder that those pointy teeth poking through tender gums can make babies cranky.

Some babies will gladly use teething rings that have been chilled in the refrigerator to soothe their sore gums. The cold plastic helps numb the gums, and when a baby chews on the firm surface of the teething ring, it puts pressure on the gums. Both actions help alleviate pain. If your baby doesn’t like the texture of a teething ring, she might be willing to chew on a cold washcloth, which will produce similar results.

However, toddlers who are in the late stages of teething—a 2-year-old who's getting her molars, for example—may not be as interested in teething rings. In this case, try an over-the-counter infant-formula pain-relieving oral gel. Rubbing the fast-acting topical anesthetic on your toddler’s gums might provide the quickest relief.

If your doctor has given you the go-ahead to give your baby an infant pain reliever, such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Motrin), you can use these medications to help ease your baby’s teething pain. Infant ibuprofen might be more effective for teething pain because in addition to reducing pain, it also helps reduce swelling of irritated, inflamed tissues, including the gums. A baby’s body temperature can rise a bit during teething, and that can contribute to her pain, irritability, and reluctance to eat. Both acetaminophen and ibuprofen help reduce fever and alleviate pain. Ibuprofen has the advantage of requiring less frequent dosing. If your baby’s teething pain is interfering with her ability to eat or drink, your pediatrician might recommend alternating the two medications.

Fortunately, teething pain isn’t constant in babies—it seems to come and go, giving babies some welcome relief. But if your baby seems to be in a great deal of pain, or if she refuses to eat and drink for more than a couple of hours, it’s time to take her to her pediatrician for a checkup.

Dr. Rallie McAllister is the co-founder of Mommy MD Guides and the author of several books including Healthy Lunchbox: The Working Mom’s Guide to Keeping You and Your Kids Trim.