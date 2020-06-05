3 Best Augmented Reality Apps for Education

Feel better about screen time this summer while also blowing your kid’s mind with these augmented-reality apps available for both iOS and Android devices.

So your family has fully exhausted every game app in your current arsenal after months of social distancing? Welcome to the club. Spark up some new excitement and keep kids entertained through the summer by downloading one of these awesome augmented-reality apps that put them smack dab in the middle of the action.

Wonderscope

In Wonderscope (pictured above), your child sees a story taking place all around her, whether she’s inside or outside when she opens the app. She reads her lines aloud to engage with and talk to characters and help them solve problems along the way. Ages 6+, free with in-app purchases ($5 per story); Available to download for iOS

My Very Hungry Caterpillar

Think of My Very Hungry Caterpillar as the 2020 version of a Tamagotchi. Your kid gets to bring Eric Carle’s beloved character to life by hatching the insect from an egg, dragging tasty fruit from a nearby tree for him to eat, and tucking him into his bed when he gets sleepy. Be sure to watch out for the Grouchy Ladybug! Ages 4+, $6; Available to download for iOS and Android

JigSpace

Have a curious kid who asks tons of questions you can’t answer, such as “How does a toaster work?” or “What does the inside of the earth look like?” JigSpace is similar to a 3-D search engine; visual answers to her questions will pop up right before her eyes. Ages 4+, free; Available to download for iOS