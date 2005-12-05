It's a paradox: One defining characteristic of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is social impairment. Yet most kids with ASD need and want friends, and they have a lot to offer their "neurotypical" peers, says Christina Adams, author of A Real Boy: A True Story of Autism, Early Intervention, and Recovery. How to bridge the divide? Adams and other parents of autistic children offer a few suggestions to keep in mind as you and your children interact with autistic kids: