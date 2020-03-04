Signs of Autism in Toddlers
Learn about the signs of autism in toddlers and why intervention can help manage her symptoms.
Massive Search Underway for 6-Year-Old Boy with Autism Who Vanished from North Carolina Park
At least two dozen law enforcement agencies are searching for a 6-year-old boy who vanished on Saturday while at a North Carolina park with his father.
How a Playground High-Five Changed My Outlook on My Son's Autism
This mom-of-two, including a nonverbal 4-year-old with autism, recounts how taking her sons to the playground makes her realize just how blessed she really is.
Could Breastfeeding Boost Social Development in Babies with Autism?
A new study suggests breastfeeding may help nurture the social development of some children who are at risk for autism.
8 Facts About the 'Autism Diet'
One of the most popular alternative treatments for autism is the gluten-free casein-free diet (GFCF). It has not been proven to work, and many doctors are cautious about it, but if you're wondering if it could help your child, read the facts below.
"How Do I Explain My Autistic Son to My Daughter?"
What to say to your daughter when she wants to know about her brother's disability.