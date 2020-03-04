ADD and ADHD

How Parents Can Help Children With Attention and Learning Issues With Remote, Hybrid, or In-Person Learning
This fall won't be ideal, but there are ways to help your child focus during an unusual school year, regardless of the learning method. These expert-recommended strategies will help them thrive.
Why the Key to Treating ADHD Goes Beyond Medication
Most kids who’ve been diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder aren’t getting the right mix of medication and behavioral management that can make all the difference.
ADHD Diagnoses Among Preschoolers Have Stabilized
And it looks like we have the AAP's 2011 recommendation that behavior therapy be the first-line therapy to thank.
ADD/ADHD: Parent Support Groups
A behind-the-scenes look at how parents support each other by sharing their struggle.
ADD Questions Answered
Child and adolescent psychiatrist Peter Jensen, M.D., tells parents how to recognize and cope with their children's attention disorders.
Dr. Alan Greene on Sleep Deprivation and ADD/ADHD
Is there a link between sleep deprivation and ADD or ADHD?