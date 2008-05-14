When to Turn Around Baby's Car Seat

Forget about age when it comes to determining when to turn your child's car seat to face the front of the car. As of 2018, the American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) recommends children remain in a rear-facing car safety seat as long as possible, until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by their seat (usually 36 inches and 30 to 35 pounds).

Image zoom Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design/Shutterstock

This new recommendation removes the specific age milestone which used to be the norm, the previous guideline being to keep your toddler's convertible car seat facing backward until she's at least 2-years-old or has reached the seat's height and weight limits for the rear position.

Stay up-to-date on all car seat safety guidelines at healthychildren.org, a site powered by the AAP to help keep families safe.

More Car Seat Tips and Safety Information:

This video is provided by Volvo Cars USA

Parents Magazine