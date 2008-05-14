When to Turn Around Baby's Car Seat
Find out when to switch to a front-facing car seat according to the experts.
Forget about age when it comes to determining when to turn your child's car seat to face the front of the car. As of 2018, the American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) recommends children remain in a rear-facing car safety seat as long as possible, until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by their seat (usually 36 inches and 30 to 35 pounds).
This new recommendation removes the specific age milestone which used to be the norm, the previous guideline being to keep your toddler's convertible car seat facing backward until she's at least 2-years-old or has reached the seat's height and weight limits for the rear position.
Stay up-to-date on all car seat safety guidelines at healthychildren.org, a site powered by the AAP to help keep families safe.
More Car Seat Tips and Safety Information:
- How to Choose the Right Car Seat for Your Child
- The Best Car Seats for Babies and Toddlers
- Best Convertible Car Seats 2018
- Tips for Buying a Car Seat
- How to Install a Car Seat: A Confused Parent's Guide
This video is provided by Volvo Cars USA
Comments (1)