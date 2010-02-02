The Best Booster Car Seats of 2021

Are you in the market for a new booster seat? Start by understanding the two standard types: high-back and backless. Use a high-back booster if your vehicle has low seat backs or no headrests. Backless boosters can be used in vehicles with high seat backs and headrests.

Combination seats are also available for children. According to the AAP, “Many seats that look like high-back boosters are actually combination seats. They come with harnesses that can be used for smaller children and, later, removed for older children.”