Is Your Big Kid 'Too Cool' For a Car Seat? Tough: This 7-Year-Old Went Viral to Prove Safety Comes First

What do you do when your kid's no longer a toddler or preschooler and, slowly but surely, their friends are moving out of car seats—but you're not not sure if you should do the same? This mom is urging parents to let safety guidelines—and not peer pressure—help you decide.