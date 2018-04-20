9 Products for Your Kids That Will Let You Live Your Life

Dubbed the "Netflix of Children's Books," FarFaria is an app for kids that will have you feeling superb about that iPad screen time. Every parent is wary of the dangers of smartphone and tablet addiction and the negative effects of too much screen time, but this app teaches children to read and ensures the material is safe," Dr. Smerling says. The app hosts thousands of books spanning many genres for a variety of reading levels. Parents can trust FarFaria's books because the entire library is curated to make sure all books are high in quality and safe for children. Each story features voice-overs and has word highlights that help kids learn to read. "Reading and teaching early literacy is the best, lifelong gift you can give your child," Dr. Smerling says. "This app provides a fun way to keep up the habit." The subscription-based app is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.