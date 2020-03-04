Gear

Whoa, your toddler requires a lot of gear. Here you'll learn about the latest toddler gear, including car seats, strollers, toddler furniture, diaper bags, and more.

Most Recent

13 Best Kids' Backpacks for Every Grade
Let the new school year begin! These 13 backpacks will effectively store all of your child's essential back-to-school supplies—and they have adorable designs to boot.
Is Your Big Kid 'Too Cool' For a Car Seat? Tough: This 7-Year-Old Went Viral to Prove Safety Comes First
What do you do when your kid's no longer a toddler or preschooler and, slowly but surely, their friends are moving out of car seats—but you're not not sure if you should do the same? This mom is urging parents to let safety guidelines—and not peer pressure—help you decide.
The Best Ways to Clean Car Seats
From leather to fabric, stain removal to shampooing, these are the best tips for keeping your kid's car seat as clean as the day you bought it. OK, almost as clean as the day you bought it.
Dr. Fauci Now Recommends Safety Goggles for COVID-19 Protection — Here Are the 7 Best for Kids
We found the best safety goggles for COVID-19 for kids. Shop the must-have back-to-school accessory on Amazon, Target and other retailers.
The New Back-to-School Supplies: A Guide for Parents During the Pandemic
Help your child prepare for a safe return to the classroom or daycare during the COVID-19 pandemic with these kid-friendly essentials recommended by experts.
Terrifying Evenflo Booster Seat Safety Concerns Remind Parents to Follow AAP Guidelines
A ProPublica investigation found that Evenflo ignored internal safety recommendations, and its Big Kids booster seat could cause severe injury and death in children under 40 pounds. Here’s what parents need to know about these disturbing findings, with tips for keeping your child safe in the car.
More Gear

5 Super Cute Products Your Kids Need from JoJo Siwa’s Exclusive Amazon Prime Day Line
Here are a few of our favorite JoJo Siwa products from her new line. It's available officially July 15, but Prime members can preorder these ahead of time.
Target Announces 300-Piece Collection with Vineyard Vines—and Items Start as Low as $2!
The beloved superstore is teaming up with the iconic American brand on a massive line ranging from clothing to pet supplies to home decor, which drops May 18!
15 Cool Products for Families from Consumer Electronics Show 2019
Think Your Child's Backpack Is Too Heavy? How to Tell If It's Causing Permanent Spinal Damage
These Are the Best Family Cars for Car Seats
22 Back-to-School Gear Must-Haves for 2018

7 On-The-Go Essentials For Your Baby

These portable problem solvers will see you through any day out with your baby.

