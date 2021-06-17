The 7 Best Lunch Boxes for Kids

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s time to ditch the brown paper bags! These top-rated lunch boxes will keep your kid’s food cold throughout the school day.

Does your student prefer bringing packed lunches to the cafeteria? They should have a reusable container that lasts throughout the academic year, whether they're in preschool, kindergarten, or elementary school.

Lunch boxes have many benefits over brown paper bags. For starters, they're more sustainable; if your child uses a paper bag for every school lunch, you'll contribute 180 of them to your local landfill by summer. Some containers also have features to keep food cold-like insulated liners and ice pack pockets- so you don't need to worry about warm vegetables or spoiled sandwiches.

What's more, many lunch boxes today come in adorable designs and patterns, ranging from dinosaurs to butterflies to camo. Your child can choose one that expresses their personality, which might make them more excited to eat the healthy meals you pack (fingers crossed!)

The Best Lunch Boxes for Kids

Are you in the market for a new lunch box? To help you find the best lunch box for kids, we rounded up seven highly-rated options from multiple retailers. Our top picks keep food cold throughout the day, and they're also spacious and durable-perfect for withstanding bumpy bus rides!