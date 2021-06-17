The 7 Best Lunch Boxes for Kids
It’s time to ditch the brown paper bags! These top-rated lunch boxes will keep your kid’s food cold throughout the school day.
Does your student prefer bringing packed lunches to the cafeteria? They should have a reusable container that lasts throughout the academic year, whether they're in preschool, kindergarten, or elementary school.
Lunch boxes have many benefits over brown paper bags. For starters, they're more sustainable; if your child uses a paper bag for every school lunch, you'll contribute 180 of them to your local landfill by summer. Some containers also have features to keep food cold-like insulated liners and ice pack pockets- so you don't need to worry about warm vegetables or spoiled sandwiches.
What's more, many lunch boxes today come in adorable designs and patterns, ranging from dinosaurs to butterflies to camo. Your child can choose one that expresses their personality, which might make them more excited to eat the healthy meals you pack (fingers crossed!)
The Best Lunch Boxes for Kids
Are you in the market for a new lunch box? To help you find the best lunch box for kids, we rounded up seven highly-rated options from multiple retailers. Our top picks keep food cold throughout the day, and they're also spacious and durable-perfect for withstanding bumpy bus rides!
1. PACKIT Freezable Lunch Bag with Zip Closure
Non-toxic freezable gel is added right into the walls of this lunch box, so when you stash it into the freezer overnight, the entire container freezes! The built-in ice packs will keep sandwiches, prepared meals, and produce cold throughout the school day.
2. Bentgo Kids Children's Lunch Box
Recommended for kids ages 3 to 7 years old, this leak-proof bento box has five separate compartments to store food. You can safely put the removable compartment trays into the microwave and dishwasher.
3. Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Classic Lunch Bag
No matter your child's style, there's a Mackenzie lunch box to match it! Choose from multiple patterns, including hearts, glitter, trucks, unicorns, glow-in-the-dark solar systems, and more. The spacious lunch box holds enough food for the hungriest students, and the molded interior allows for easy cleaning. As a bonus, you can get the lunch box personalized!
4. L.L.Bean Insulated Lunch Box
Keep your kid's lunch cool with this insulated lunch box, which boasts a BPA- and PVC-free lining and a mesh pocket for ice packs. Although there's plenty of room inside, the lightweight lunch box is easily portable-and it's made with the same packcloth nylon material as L.L.Bean's durable backpacks!
5. Wildkin Insulated Lunch Box Bag
You can't deny the cuteness of this lunch box for kids, which comes in patterns such as butterflies, ballerinas, horses, dinosaurs, camo, and fish. The simple design-with an interior mesh pouch and a zippered front pocket-is ideal for preschoolers or elementary school students. Parents also approve of the wipe-clean surfaces and insulated interior.
6. Bentology Lunch Bag and Box Set
This Bentology lunch box comes with everything you need: an insulated tote bag, a bento set with five containers, lids that resist leaks, and an ice pack. You can rest assured knowing that all components are made without lead, BPA, PVC, or phthalates
7. Skip Hop Kids Lunch Box
If you have a toddler or preschooler, you can't go wrong with the zoo-themed Skip Hop Kids Lunch Boxes! They have a spacious main compartment, insulated wipe-clean interior, and a top handle for easy carrying.
