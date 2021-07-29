6 Creative School Lunch Ideas for Kids

By Joy Howard
July 29, 2021
Credit: Jen Causey

When a meal makes your kid crack a smile, you know it's a win. But adorable themed lunches that are doable and easy to make ahead of time? That's a win-win.

Mini Meatball Rockets

Credit: Jen Causey
This healthy school lunch idea goes across the universe with mini meatball rockets, Colby Jack cheese moons, honeydew stars, and Pirate's Booty clouds!

Pupperoni Pizzas

Credit: Jen Causey
Pepperoni pizza is the main component of this puppy-themed school lunch idea. To create the dog's ball, use a citrus zester to cut stripes into an orange. The doggie biscuits are made by drawing paw prints and bones on vanilla wafer cookies with an edible marker

Alphabet Pasta

Credit: Jen Causey
A-B-C-D, eat! Pair this alphabet pasta with Trader Joe's Cinnamon Schoolbook Cookies and cucumber wedges. Also add some personalized fruit leather, made by stamping your kid's name in a piece of fruit leather using mini alphabet food cutters (or go for a monogram if their name is long!)

Ham and Cheese Butterflies

Credit: Jen Causey
This ham and cheese butterfly goes well with gummy worms, crispy snap pea snaps, and kiwi tulips. To make them, grab a paring knife, poke the side of the fruit until you reach the center, and cut a zigzag line around the equator, without cutting all the way through. Gently pull halves apart, then place a blueberry in the middle of each half. This could even work as a school lunch idea for picky eaters!

Tuna Sailboat Sandwiches

Credit: Jen Causey
Give your child the catch of the day with this tuna sandwich! Slice the bread like pictured and you'll have all the pieces to make a sailboat. Your captain will also enjoy Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers, gummy sharks, and a "veggie coral reef" with ranch dip.

For the coral reef, spoon a few tablespoons ranch dressing into the well of a bento box or a small container. Stand small cut vegetables, such as purple and green broccoli, baby bell peppers, and purple carrots, upright on their ends in dressing. 

Veggie Rainbow Roll-Ups

Credit: Jen Causey
Pack a rainbow with this school lunch idea for kids, comprised of veggie roll-ups, colorful fruit salad, Terra chips, and yogurt topped with sprinkles.

