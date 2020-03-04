School Lunch

Packing a different healthy lunch for a child in daycare or preschool can be challenging and monotonous at the same time. Here you'll get new ideas for the tired sack lunch.

6 Creative School Lunch Ideas for Kids
When a meal makes your kid crack a smile, you know it's a win. But adorable themed lunches that are doable and easy to make ahead of time? That's a win-win.
The 7 Best Lunch Boxes for Kids
It's time to ditch the brown paper bags! These seven high-rated lunch boxes will keep your kid's food cold throughout the school day.
25 Heartfelt Lunch Box Note Ideas Guaranteed to Put a Smile On Your Kid's Face
Riddles, jokes, and love notes your child will be thrilled to find midday, according to parents and experts.
10 Meal-Prep Hacks for the First Week Back to School and Beyond
Getting back into the school routine can be stressful and daunting for parents, not least when there's that added pressure to give your kids the nutrition their brains need to thrive. Follow these easy tips for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner and you'll be golden for that first week and onwards.
8 Healthy Packed Lunches Your Kid Will Actually Finish
From upgraded peanut butter sandwiches to pizza kebabs, these ready-to-go meals are nutritious and delicious.
Indiana Kindergartner 'Lunch-Shamed' for Not Having Enough Money for Her $2.25 Meal
Anya Howard said her classmates laughed at her after a cafeteria worker sent her to the back of the line for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
The 3-Step Recipe for School Lunch Box Success
With our easy formula, you’ll never run out of ideas.
This Mom Was Scolded by Her Daughter's Teacher Over What She Packed for Lunch
A mom of a 3-year-old receieved a scolding note for packing a slice of birthday cake in her daughter's lunch.
5 Smart Tips for Packing Your Preschooler's Lunch
The Scoop on School Lunch Changes
Want Your Kids To Eat More Lunch? Pack LESS!
School Lunches are Healthier Now—But Are Kids Eating Them?
