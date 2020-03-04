Feeding Problems

Kim Kardashian's Hilarious Nursing Hack for a Jealous Toddler Is Actually Kind of Brilliant
The reality star revealed her creative work-around for when daughter North tried to get to her to stop breastfeeding Baby Saint.
6 Ways to Encourage Toddlers to Actually Sit Still and Eat Already
Getting a squirmy toddler to sit at the table and eat a meal can be a huge challenge. These expert ideas for fostering good mealtime habits will help.
Astonishing X-Ray Shows Grape Lodged in Child's Throat
The mom who posted the photo is warning other parents that they always need to cut grapes in half for young children to reduce the risk of choking.
Whole Grapes Cause Two Child Choking Deaths: Report Urges Awareness
A new case report reminds us of the danger of whole grapes after two young boys choked to death on the fruit.
10 "Meals" Your Toddler Has Probably Eaten
These quick and easy meals are totally kid-approved.
3 Ways to Get Toddlers to Eat Meat
Follow these easy tips and get your toddler to start eating meat in no time!