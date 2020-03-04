Feeding Problems

Your preschooler can have some pretty strong opinions when it comes to what's on his plate. Find out if your child is eating enough or too much, best bets for nutritious foods, and how to pry him out of the macaroni and cheese rut. Plus: Learn these strategies for getting everyone to eat the same meal.

Kim Kardashian's Hilarious Nursing Hack for a Jealous Toddler Is Actually Kind of Brilliant
The reality star revealed her creative work-around for when daughter North tried to get to her to stop breastfeeding Baby Saint.
6 Ways to Encourage Toddlers to Actually Sit Still and Eat Already
Getting a squirmy toddler to sit at the table and eat a meal can be a huge challenge. These expert ideas for fostering good mealtime habits will help.
Astonishing X-Ray Shows Grape Lodged in Child's Throat
The mom who posted the photo is warning other parents that they always need to cut grapes in half for young children to reduce the risk of choking.
Whole Grapes Cause Two Child Choking Deaths: Report Urges Awareness
A new case report reminds us of the danger of whole grapes after two young boys choked to death on the fruit.
10 "Meals" Your Toddler Has Probably Eaten
These quick and easy meals are totally kid-approved.
3 Ways to Get Toddlers to Eat Meat
Follow these easy tips and get your toddler to start eating meat in no time!
Must-See Video: Little Girl Born Without Arms Learns to Feed Herself
This awe-inspiring toddler is about to change the way you view the obstacles facing you today.
Stop Trying to Make 'Kristin Cavallari Is Starving Her Kids' Happen
The mom-of-three fired back at haters who accused her of starving her children.
A Vegan Toddler Was Removed From His Parents After Being Hospitalized for Severe Malnutrition
4 Toddler Snacking Mistakes to Avoid
Tiny Diners
The 10 Biggest Feeding Mistakes Parents Make

Dining Dramas: Toddler Feeding Problems, Solved

Toddlers can be such funny eaters. Find out why, and how to help them develop healthy eating habits.

Common Toddler-Feeding Pitfalls
The Top 10 Feeding Challenges—and How to Solve Them
