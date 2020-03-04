Picky Eaters

Is your kid a picky eater? Use these techniques to win mealtime battles. Check out our tips for introducing new foods in a way that will win them over.

Most Recent

50 Easy Ways to Get Your Kid to Eat New Foods
It may seem like an impossible dream right now, but your kid has the potential to love all kinds of food. Here’s how to prime their taste buds for life with help from chefs, nutrition experts, and fellow moms and dads in the chicken-nugget trenches.
How I Stopped Stressing Out Over Picky Eating
No, my kids aren't perfect eaters. But I'm a whole lot happier now thanks to these four strategies.
Mom Wins Battle With Her Picky Eater by Creating Incredible, Edible Works of Art
The award for the most beautiful meals ever goes to this creative mom. You have to see these mini-meals turned into artwork to believe them!
4 Tips to Stop Arguing About Your Child's Picky Eating
Picky eating is stressful—especially if you and your spouse disagree on the best way to handle it. Here are four tips on how to be a united front.
This Mom is SO Over Making Dinner Every Night & She's Got a Quick Fix
We are totally down with funny mom Bunmi Laditan's solution to end the torture of making dinner for the kiddos.
The Best Reason to Stop Being a Short-Order Cook
Why cooking separate meals for your picky eater does more harm than good.
More Picky Eaters

10 "Meals" Your Toddler Has Probably Eaten
These quick and easy meals are totally kid-approved.
3 Ways to Get Toddlers to Eat Meat
Follow these easy tips and get your toddler to start eating meat in no time!
In Praise of Ketchup
You Might Be Surprised to Hear Your Toddler Should Skip This Drink
This Deli Got Hilariously Real With Its Kids' Menu
How My Kids Started to Eat Like Adults (and Yours Can Too)

Double the Number of Foods Your Kid Likes!

Use her favorite dishes—even pizza—as a starting point on the path to healthier fare. It’s part of a research-proven strategy that’s worked for hundreds of fussy kids at one of the nation’s top children’s hospitals.

All Picky Eaters

Stop Calling Your Kids "Picky"
The 10 Biggest Feeding Mistakes Parents Make
Ways to Expand Your Picky Eater's Taste Buds
The 6 Types of Picky Eater—And How to Get Them to Eat
Make Mealtime Fun
