Your Guide to Healthy Eating Habits
Monkey See, Monkey Do
Be a role model of healthy eating habits. Take the lead and most toddlers will follow.
Family Mealtime
Eat meals together as a family. In addition to encouraging good eating habits and allowing you to model eating behaviors, this provides some wonderful family time. Mealtimes should not involve chasing your toddler around with a spoonful of food.
Skip the Drive-Thru
Whenever possible, serve homemade meals rather than prepared or convenience foods. Encourage eating and snacking on fresh fruit and vegetables by having them cut up, ready to eat, and easily accessible.
Provide Healthy Choices
Offer your toddler a variety of healthy foods, regardless of your own likes and dislikes. This is important for maintaining a balanced diet.
Try New Foods
Introduce your toddler to new foods gradually. Studies have shown that some children will eat a new food only after tasting it five or more times.
Choose Water
Limit your toddler's juice intake: 4 ounces, or 1/2 cup (125 mL), a day is plenty. Water is a healthy option if she's thirsty.
Portion Size Matters
Adjust portions to suit your child's comfort level. She can always come back for seconds.
Know His Hunger Patterns
Don't coerce or force-feed your toddler -- this is likely to have the opposite effect of the one you intend. Recognize that needs vary between children, and between meals for a particular child.
Don't Forget the Iron
Ensure that you are providing an adequate source of iron in your child's diet, particularly in the case of big milk drinkers. Milk is low in iron, and the iron it does contain is poorly absorbed.
Exercise
To minimize overweight and obesity, model healthy, active living by walking, playing, bicycling, or swimming together as a family.
No TV Dinners
Don't stand for distractions. The television should not be on during mealtimes.
Embrace Mess
Make mealtimes fun. Don't worry about the mess. Get your toddler involved in meal planning and preparation. Ask her to decorate a menu in crayon. Appoint her as the official taster.
What parents are often not prepared for are the behavioral changes that occur as their child enters the second year of life, and seemingly overnight becomes an opinionated, independent little personality who seems bent on testing their endurance on a daily basis.
