How To Manage Messy Eating and Food Throwing

If you expect and prepare for it, you will be less frustrated and upset. Much of the behavior represents a normal developmental stage. Part of the process of experiencing and experimenting with different textures and tastes involves squashing them, wiping them all over the table, chewing them, wiping them all over the tables, chewing them and spitting them out. When toddlers first learn to feed themselves using utensils, it is a hit-and-miss situation. Favorite foods, such as watermelon and spaghetti sauce, inevitably leave their mark. Invest in a good stain remover.