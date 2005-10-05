Healthy Habits

Is your child getting the nutrition she needs? Make sure with our extra-easy eating plans.
October 05, 2005
Sample menu for a 2- to 3-year-old

Breakfast

1/3 cup low-sugar cereal such as Cheerios topped with 1/3 cup low-fat milk

1/2 banana

3/4 cup low-fat milk

Morning Snack

1/2 cup orange juice

1 low-fat graham cracker

Lunch

1/4 cup cottage cheese

1/2 whole grain English muffin

1 peach, plum, or nectarine

Water

Afternoon Snack

3 dried figs

1 cup low-fat milk

Dinner

2 oz. baked or grilled chicken

2 oz. baked potato

1/4 cup cooked carrots

Water

Evening Snack

1/3 cup pineapple pieces

Sample menu for a 4- to 5-year-old

Breakfast

1/2 cup low-sugar cereal such as Cheerios topped with 1/2 cup low-fat milk

Banana

2 low-fat graham crackers

1/2 cup low-fat milk

Morning Snacks

6 oz. low-fat fruit yogurt

1 peach, plum, or nectarine

Lunch

1/2 turkey and cheddar cheese sandwich in a whole-wheat pita

5 baby carrots

1/2 cup orange juice

Afternoon Snacks

1 slice whole grain bread spread with 1 Tbs. peanut butter and 1 Tbs. jelly

1/2 cup low-fat milk

Dinner

1 cup pasta with 1/3 cup broccoli and 2 oz. skinless chicken tossed with 1/2 Tbs. olive oil and 1 Tbs. parmesan cheese

Glass of water

Evening snack

1/2 cup frozen yogurt topped with fruit

Sample menu for a 6- to 7-year-old

Breakfast

1 whole-grain waffle topped with 2 Tbs. fruit spread and 1 Tbs. raisins

1/4 cup berries

1 cup low-fat milk

Morning Snack

3/4 cup low-fat yogurt

water

Lunch

2 Tbs. peanut butter and 1 Tbs. jelly on 2 pieces whole-wheat bread

1 apple

10 baby carrots

Water

Afternoon Snack

10 baked tortilla chips topped with 2 Tbs. fat-free refried beans

1/2 cup 100% juice or water

Dinner

3/4 cup pasta topped with 1/4 cup tomato sauce, 2 oz. chicken or fish, 1/4 cup broccoli, and 2 Tbs. parmesan cheese

1/2 cup salad with favorite dressing

1 cup low-fat milk

Dessert

1/2 cup raspberry sorbet topped with sliced peaches

