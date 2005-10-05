Healthy Habits
Sample menu for a 2- to 3-year-old
Breakfast
1/3 cup low-sugar cereal such as Cheerios topped with 1/3 cup low-fat milk
1/2 banana
3/4 cup low-fat milk
Morning Snack
1/2 cup orange juice
1 low-fat graham cracker
Lunch
1/4 cup cottage cheese
1/2 whole grain English muffin
1 peach, plum, or nectarine
Water
Afternoon Snack
3 dried figs
1 cup low-fat milk
Dinner
2 oz. baked or grilled chicken
2 oz. baked potato
1/4 cup cooked carrots
Water
Evening Snack
1/3 cup pineapple pieces
Sample menu for a 4- to 5-year-old
Breakfast
1/2 cup low-sugar cereal such as Cheerios topped with 1/2 cup low-fat milk
Banana
2 low-fat graham crackers
1/2 cup low-fat milk
Morning Snacks
6 oz. low-fat fruit yogurt
1 peach, plum, or nectarine
Lunch
1/2 turkey and cheddar cheese sandwich in a whole-wheat pita
5 baby carrots
1/2 cup orange juice
Afternoon Snacks
1 slice whole grain bread spread with 1 Tbs. peanut butter and 1 Tbs. jelly
1/2 cup low-fat milk
Dinner
1 cup pasta with 1/3 cup broccoli and 2 oz. skinless chicken tossed with 1/2 Tbs. olive oil and 1 Tbs. parmesan cheese
Glass of water
Evening snack
1/2 cup frozen yogurt topped with fruit
Sample menu for a 6- to 7-year-old
Breakfast
1 whole-grain waffle topped with 2 Tbs. fruit spread and 1 Tbs. raisins
1/4 cup berries
1 cup low-fat milk
Morning Snack
3/4 cup low-fat yogurt
water
Lunch
2 Tbs. peanut butter and 1 Tbs. jelly on 2 pieces whole-wheat bread
1 apple
10 baby carrots
Water
Afternoon Snack
10 baked tortilla chips topped with 2 Tbs. fat-free refried beans
1/2 cup 100% juice or water
Dinner
3/4 cup pasta topped with 1/4 cup tomato sauce, 2 oz. chicken or fish, 1/4 cup broccoli, and 2 Tbs. parmesan cheese
1/2 cup salad with favorite dressing
1 cup low-fat milk
Dessert
1/2 cup raspberry sorbet topped with sliced peaches
