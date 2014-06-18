Break Your Kid's Bad Food Habits

Does he live on pasta or freak when you serve anything green? You really can get him to start eating better.

Eating Traps

Your child's hair-twirling, breath-holding, or nose-picking may drive you nuts, but most of these common kid habits tend to vanish with time—and they may disappear sooner if you simply ignore them. However, if he's gotten into a less than stellar eating routine, don't assume he'll eventually expand his repertoire on his own. "Eating habits from childhood definitely can carry over into adulthood, so it's best to deal with them now," says Jennifer Trachtenberg, MD, author of Good Kids, Bad Habits. Since you don't want to make every meal a battleground, you'll need to take small, smart, and even sneaky steps to help your child change his ways. We've got expert action plans for kids' five major eating traps.

Refusing Veggies

Why it's bad

Vegetables are rich in vitamins A and C, plus fiber. You can get those in fruit too, but learning to love vegetables is still important: Kids who eat veggies grow up to be adults who eat veggies, and eating lots of fruits and vegetables is linked to a better diet, healthier body weight, and lower risk of disease.

How to break the habit

Never pressure or punish your kids over any food, vegetables included, or you're headed for some serious power struggles. Actions speak louder than words, so always have veggies on the table at meals (put new ones alongside "safety" veggies they already know), eat a helping or two yourself, and casually mention how fresh and delicious they are. It may take weeks (or months), but your child just might ask to try them someday. Try a dip. Adding something they already love, like ranch dressing or ketchup, to something they're hesitant to try, like asparagus, could make all the difference. Look for a brand that's made with only real, simple ingredients and has no high fructose corn syrup, like Simply Heinz Ketchup.

Nibbling Nonstop

Why it's bad

Snacking all day means your child won't be hungry at mealtime. Constant munching (even if it's mostly healthy stuff) also prevents her from learning to recognize her own feelings of hunger and fullness—and that's an important skill she'll need throughout life.

How to break the habit

A snack that includes some protein or fat will keep kids satisfied longer, so they're less likely to feel like nibbling. Some combos to try: peanut butter spread on graham-cracker squares, a slice of cheese melted onto whole-grain crackers, or apple slices dunked into fruit-flavored yogurt. Keep junk out of sight. It's harder to say no when you have all sorts of goodies in the open—and at little arms' reach. Rearrange your pantry and fridge so the only stuff you don't mind having them grab (like baby carrots or cups of applesauce) is front and center.

Drinking Juice 24/7

Why it's bad

A small amount of 100 percent juice can be a healthy part of a child's diet. However, more than a half cup or so a day fills up little tummies, so there's less room for food, and it may cause toddlers to get diarrhea. Though research hasn't found a link between drinking juice and gaining too much weight, it's definitely a source of extra calories (about 110 in a cup of apple juice) that add up quickly. It can supply vitamin C, but so can other foods: Your kid will get his day's worth of C from half an orange or a half cup of broccoli.

How to break the habit

Don't give your child juice when he's really thirsty—he'll guzzle way too much, way too quickly, says Marilyn Tanner-Blasiar, RD, a spokesperson for the American Dietetic Association. Start handing out plain water after playground time or soccer practice. (Trust us: Thirsty kids will drink it.) Then let him enjoy the taste of smaller amounts of juice later, when he's not so parched. Dilute, dilute, dilute. Water juice down by at least half. Use seltzer to make it more fun and a squirt of lemon juice to intensify the flavor. Just remember, offering diluted juice all day defeats the purpose. Make sure that the juice-and-water mix doesn't exceed one to two cups a day.

Overdosing on Sugar

Why it's bad

Babies are born with a preference for sweet stuff, so it's no surprise that all kids love it. But added sugar—the kind in desserts and sweet snacks—also provides a lot of calories without a lot of nutrition. Food surveys reveal that toddlers take in the equivalent of 14 teaspoons of sugar every day, while 4- to 5-year-olds get about 17.

How to break the habit

Look at the sugar content of the foods your child's eating—especially the ones you may not consider treats, like breakfast cereal and fruit snacks. Every four grams is the equivalent of a teaspoon of sugar. Eating a lot of sweet foods all day will stimulate her appetite for even more, so switch to low-sugar versions of favorites like yogurt and cereal and compare labels to find the best choices. Don't assume. If you automatically trot out cookies and ice cream after dinner, you won't give your child a chance to satisfy her sweet tooth with healthier things, says Tanner-Blasiar. She just might go gaga over a sliced banana with cinnamon sprinkled on it, chunks of fresh pineapple, or strawberries topped with a dollop of fat-free whipped topping.

Eating Too Many Carbs

Why it's bad

Children who refuse protein-rich foods like meat and poultry may not get all the valuable nutrients they need, such as zinc and highly absorbable iron. If they're eating a lot of carbohydrates like white bread and noodles, which the body digests quickly, they'll also complain that they're hungry again pretty soon after meals.

How to break the habit