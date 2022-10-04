Raising Kids Toddlers & Preschoolers Feeding & Nutrition Healthy Eating Best Organic Meal Delivery Services Sunbasket is the best organic meal delivery service By Nick Evans Published on October 4, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: istetiana / Getty Images Meal delivery services are all the rage these days, with dozens of companies on the market that cater to various dietary needs. However, if you're trying to maintain an organic diet, your options may be more limited when it comes to choosing a meal delivery service. With that in mind, we recruited a team of testers to try out meals from multiple organic meal delivery companies. Below, you'll find our rankings of the best organic meal delivery services out there, based on factors like flavor, freshness, cost, and variety. Best Organic Meal Delivery Services of 2022 Best Overall: Sunbasket Best Budget-Friendly: Fresh N Lean Best Gluten-Free: Epicured Best Vegan: Green Chef Best for High-Protein: Trifecta Best for Kids: Nurture Life Best for Convenience: The Good Kitchen Best Overall: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It During the testing process, Sunbasket received some of the highest overall ratings from testers, with its wide variety of meal options and excellent customer service team. Pros & Cons Pros Wonderful variety of mealsVaried customer service optionsOffers prepared meals for time-strapped families Cons Low transparency on suppliersOverview One of the earliest meal delivery services to hit the market, Sunbasket offers a rotating menu of meals across multiple cuisines and flavor profiles. The company collaborates with the American Diabetes Association and recruits registered dietitians to help create meals that accommodate different nutritional needs without skimping on flavor. Sunbasket uses 100% organic fresh produce, milk, eggs, and yogurt in its meals, along with sustainably-sourced seafood and responsibly-raised meats. Additionally, our testers were pleased with Sunbasket's helpful customer service, and they enjoyed the company's transparency around its health and wellness guidelines. Pricing and Plans Meal Kits: start at $11.49 per serving (price varies depending on selection)Fresh & Ready Meals: start at $9.99 per serving (price varies depending on selection) Meals We Tried Meal Kits Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinachSnapper with romesco, vegetables and almondsBurmese chicken and sweet potato currySirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa Prepared Meals Broccoli mac and cheeseChicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlicBeef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetablesBurrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef Best Budget-Friendly: Fresh N Lean Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $8.49 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It If you are interested in trying an organic meal delivery service and want a lower cost option with easy reheatable meals, Fresh N Lean can be a great choice. The meals are very straightforward and more economical than other organic options. Pros & Cons Pros High-protein mealsHas plans and options for a variety of dietsEasy reheating and cooking instructions Cons Can't customize meals easilySome meals could use a flavor boostOverview Fresh N Lean focuses on providing fresh, fully prepared meals for people looking to improve their health, but who may not have time to cook from scratch every night. With a lineup of meals that can be reheated in as little as three minutes, Fresh N Lean's entirely gluten-free menu caters to a variety of diets, from keto to paleo to vegan. The company prioritizes organic and non-GMO ingredients in their meals, as well as grass-fed meat, free-range poultry, and sustainably caught fish. Pricing and Plans Vegan Standard: starts at $8.49 per servingVegan Low Carb: starts at $9.99 per servingProtein+: starts at $10.32 per servingKeto: starts at $10.66 per servingPaleo: starts at $10.66 per servingWhole 30 Approved: starts at $10.66 per servingMediterranean Diet: starts at $10.32 per serving Meals We Tried Grilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squashMoroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown riceTikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoaBBQ turkey meatballs with white beansCajun salmon with yukon potato and tomato rice Best Gluten-Free: Epicured Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10.29 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It If you are following a gluten-free diet, it can be hard to guarantee that your delivered meals meet your dietary needs. Luckily, Epicured works with registered dietitians to ensure all of its meals are safe for those with gluten sensitivities. Pros & Cons Pros Dietitian-approved meal plansFast customer supportGluten-free and low FODMAP meals Cons Can only order four or fewer servings per mealOverview Epicured was started with the premise that food can be medicine. Co-founders Richard Bennett and Renee Cherkezian, RN, provide healthy, gourmet meals that accommodate strict dietary guidelines for people to enjoy from the comfort of home. Each meal that Epicured makes is guaranteed to be low-FODMAP and gluten-free. Menu options include upscale dishes like Provençal roast beef and Mediterranean sea bass, as well as lighter plates such as lettuce wraps and Niçoise salad. Epicured's meals are delivered fresh, only requiring minutes to reheat, and the flavor scored big points with our testers. Pricing and Plans Epicured offers both à la carte items and bundles, so pricing will depend on what you order. The lowest price per serving is $10.29, and some pricing examples for Epicured's bundles are as follows: Chef's Favorites: $110.21Fiber-Fueled Bundle: $131.14Brunch Bundle: $143.21 Meals We Tried Vietnamese rice noodlesPad Thai with chickenSesame crusted grilled salmonPulled BBQ chicken Best Vegan: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Providing vegan meals that taste good can be a real challenge, but Green Chef's vegan meal selections received some of the highest ratings from testers in terms of flavor. Pros & Cons Pros Certified organic company Meals are balanced and flavorfulEasy plan changes Cons No ingredient substitutionsOverview Green Chef is a USDA certified organic company that strives to deliver delicious meals to customers who want to eat well while maintaining diets like keto, paleo, and vegan. Its meals come packaged for easy preparation, and the ingredients are fresh, high-quality, and pre-portioned to reduce food waste. While Green Chef isn't an exclusively vegan service, its menu always includes vegan options in its weekly rotations. With meals like kale and bean stuffed peppers and gochujang-glazed cauliflower bowls, you'll never be short-changed when it comes to flavor. Pricing and Plans 3 meals with 2 servings each: $13.49 per serving4 meals with 2 servings each: $12.99 per serving2 meals with 4 servings each: $12.99 per serving3 meals with 4 servings each: $12.49 per serving4 meals with 4 servings each: $11.99 per serving3 meals with 6 servings each: $11.99 per serving4 meals with 6 servings each: $11.99 per servingShipping is $9.99 Meals We Tried Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls Maple glazed carrots with figs Best for High-Protein: Trifecta Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.42 per servingDelivery Area: 50 states Products Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It If you are focused on ensuring you get enough protein in your diet, it can be hard to meet those needs using a meal delivery service. Trifecta was designed to provide high-protein meals to your door. Pros & Cons Pros Primary focus on training and healthy weight lossHigh nutrition transparencyExcellent customer service Cons Higher cost per servingOverview Founded by siblings Greg and Elizabeth Connolly, Trifecta aims to help customers establish healthy and sustainable weight loss and nutrition. The company features several different chef-selected meal programs that cater to dietary preferences like keto, paleo, and Whole30, plus coaching and support materials to help you achieve your health goals. Trifecta's meals are all gluten-free and made with organic ingredients, and the company's packaging is 98% biodegradable. Trifecta also lists its head chef, MD, and nutritionist on the front page of the company's website, scoring points with our testers in terms of transparency. Pricing and Plans Keto Meal Plan: $110.99 per weekPaleo Meal Plan: $110.99 per weekWhole30 Meal Plan: $110.99 per weekVegan Meal Plan: $99.99 per weekVegetarian Meal Plan: $99.99 per week"Clean" Meal Plan: $110.99 per week Meals We Tried Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potatoBeef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbageHerb roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetablesSlow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetablesSalmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetablesGinger shrimp with herb marinated sweet potatoCajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables Best for Kids: Nurture Life Nuture Life Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $6.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Out of the many organic meal delivery services, Nurture Life is one of the few that focuses just on kids, and our testers especially appreciated the company's blog, which is chock-full of information on its nutritional guidelines. Pros & Cons Pros Great customer serviceInformative blog with helpful parenting tipsDietitian-designed meals Cons Limited to four servings per mealOverview Nurture Life was formed when founders Jennifer Chow and Steve Minisini discovered there were not many options for healthy kids' food in the meal delivery market. Using organic ingredients and eco-friendly packaging, the company offers a variety of meals for children of all ages, with veggies creatively incorporated into each dish. Nurture Life's menu focuses on picky-eater-friendly favorites, such as chicken dumplings and white mac and cheese (which has cauliflower hidden in the sauce). Additionally, all meals arrive fresh, and you can reheat them in the microwave in only one minute. Pricing and Plans 6 items per week: $7.99 per serving9 items per week: $7.99 per serving (plus free shipping)12 items per week: $7.19 per serving (plus free shipping)15 items per week: $6.99 per serving (plus free shipping) Meals We Tried White mac and cheese Chicken and mac Beef taco pockets Tortellini Bolognese Chicken dumplings Pesto and cheese ravioli Best for Convenience: The Good Kitchen The Good Kitchen Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.50 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It The Good Kitchen crafts its fully prepared, heat-and-eat meals with sustainability in mind, using humanely-raised meats and organic produce whenever possible. Pros & Cons Pros Easy-to-reheat mealsHigh sourcing standardsGood range of protein options Cons A higher cost per mealSingle servings onlyOverview The Good Kitchen's motto is "Real Food, Real Easy," so it's no secret that the company cares where its food comes from. The Good Kitchen works with farmers and producers to uphold high sustainability standards, which includes using 100% grass-fed beef, pastured pork, and hormone- and antibiotic-free eggs. At the same time, the company knows that convenience is important, and its small-but-mighty menu features a lineup of fully prepared meals that only take minutes to reheat. Additionally, you can utilize the helpful online menu filters to weed out various allergens or aversions, including eggs, shellfish, and tree nuts. Pricing and Plans The Good Kitchen's volume-based pricing model means that the meals get cheaper the more you order. You can order in increments of six, eight, 10, or 12 meals per week, with prices ranging from $11.50 to $15 each. Meals We Tried Beef shepherd's pieBison and beef sloppy joe with potato leek gratinChicken satay with cilantro rice and broccoliChili lime chicken with fajita vegetables and cilantro cauliflower riceMiso glazed wild boar meatballs and hibachi zucchiniTomato, asparagus, and spinach frittata with Yukon potato hash Final Verdict When looking for a meal delivery service that meets organic standards, Sunbasket is hard to beat. The company uses 100% organic produce, eggs, milk, and yogurt in their dishes, which come in either meal kit or prepared meal form. You can also choose from a range of add-on items, including crackers, cheese, snack bars, and chocolate treats. Combine that with a helpful customer service team and it's easy to see why Sunbasket takes our top spot on the list. Compare the Best Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Best Overall Sunbasket $9.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes Best Budget-FriendlyFresh N Lean $8.49 per serving 50 states Fresh Yes Yes Best Gluten-Free Epicured $10.29 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Vegan Green Chef $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best High Protein Trifecta $11.42 per serving 50 states with fees Fresh No No Best for Kids Nurture Life $6.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes, for orders with 9+ items Best for Convenience The Good Kitchen $11.50 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Frequently Asked Questions Are Organic Meal Delivery Services Expensive? Generally, organic meal delivery services come with a slightly higher price tag than other services that don't focus exclusively on organic sourcing. This is due to the higher cost of organic ingredients. Similarly, shopping just for organic at grocery stores will increase your grocery bill. Are Organic Meal Delivery Services Certified Organic? This depends on the company. It can be difficult to guarantee every sourced ingredient is certified organic, but most organic meal services try to procure a majority of their ingredients, especially produce and meats, from organic sources. Do Meal Delivery Services Help Reduce Food Waste? Meal delivery services can help reduce food waste through portion control and delivering just the right amount of an ingredient for a recipe or meal. Some companies, including Sunbasket, even donate excess food to food banks and other nonprofit organizations. Can I Cancel a Meal Delivery Subscription? Often, you can cancel meal delivery services at any time. Some companies will also allow you to pause the service if you wish to take a break for a few weeks. However, cancellation policies will vary from company to company. Some will allow you to cancel directly on the website, while others might require you to call or email the company to fully cancel your subscription. Methodology Our testers ordered and sampled 40 meal delivery companies before determining the entries on this list. Testers tried a variety of meals from each service and provided thorough feedback about their experience. In some cases, we relied on information directly reported from the companies regarding sustainability, recipe development, and nutrition. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Related Articles Best Kids Meal Delivery Services Cheapest Meal Delivery Services Best Postpartum Meal Delivery Services Best Meal Delivery Services for Families These are the Best Online French Classes The Best Online German Classes for Beginners, Busy Schedules, and Small Budgets I Was Shocked (and Delighted) by the Convenience of Daily Harvest's New Harvest Bakes The Best Online Spanish Classes for the Whole Family Resources for Abortion Care Access in Trigger Law States Best Snacks for Kids Awards 2022 Best Frozen Treats Awards 2022 Best Parental Control Apps The 9 Best Baby Registry Services for Expectant Parents Too Busy To Plan a Feast? Let These Thanksgiving Delivery Services Do It for You 7 Best Parental Control and Monitoring Apps of 2022 I Tried Home Chef's Skinnytaste Meals—Here's Why They're Perfect for Families Who Want to Eat Clean Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies