Best Organic Meal Delivery Services of 2022

Meal delivery services are all the rage these days, with dozens of companies on the market that cater to various dietary needs. However, if you're trying to maintain an organic diet, your options may be more limited when it comes to choosing a meal delivery service. With that in mind, we recruited a team of testers to try out meals from multiple organic meal delivery companies. Below, you'll find our rankings of the best organic meal delivery services out there, based on factors like flavor, freshness, cost, and variety.

Best Overall: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.99 per serving

$9.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It During the testing process, Sunbasket received some of the highest overall ratings from testers, with its wide variety of meal options and excellent customer service team. Pros & Cons Pros Wonderful variety of meals

Varied customer service options

Offers prepared meals for time-strapped families Cons Low transparency on suppliers Overview One of the earliest meal delivery services to hit the market, Sunbasket offers a rotating menu of meals across multiple cuisines and flavor profiles. The company collaborates with the American Diabetes Association and recruits registered dietitians to help create meals that accommodate different nutritional needs without skimping on flavor. Sunbasket uses 100% organic fresh produce, milk, eggs, and yogurt in its meals, along with sustainably-sourced seafood and responsibly-raised meats. Additionally, our testers were pleased with Sunbasket's helpful customer service, and they enjoyed the company's transparency around its health and wellness guidelines. Pricing and Plans Meal Kits: start at $11.49 per serving (price varies depending on selection)

Fresh & Ready Meals: start at $9.99 per serving (price varies depending on selection) Meals We Tried Meal Kits Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach

Snapper with romesco, vegetables and almonds

Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry

Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa Prepared Meals Broccoli mac and cheese

Chicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlic

Beef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetables

Burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef

Best Budget-Friendly: Fresh N Lean Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $8.49 per serving

$8.49 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It If you are interested in trying an organic meal delivery service and want a lower cost option with easy reheatable meals, Fresh N Lean can be a great choice. The meals are very straightforward and more economical than other organic options. Pros & Cons Pros High-protein meals

Has plans and options for a variety of diets

Easy reheating and cooking instructions Cons Can't customize meals easily

Some meals could use a flavor boost Overview Fresh N Lean focuses on providing fresh, fully prepared meals for people looking to improve their health, but who may not have time to cook from scratch every night. With a lineup of meals that can be reheated in as little as three minutes, Fresh N Lean's entirely gluten-free menu caters to a variety of diets, from keto to paleo to vegan. The company prioritizes organic and non-GMO ingredients in their meals, as well as grass-fed meat, free-range poultry, and sustainably caught fish. Pricing and Plans Vegan Standard: starts at $8.49 per serving

Vegan Low Carb: starts at $9.99 per serving

Protein+: starts at $10.32 per serving

Keto: starts at $10.66 per serving

Paleo: starts at $10.66 per serving

Whole 30 Approved: starts at $10.66 per serving

Mediterranean Diet: starts at $10.32 per serving Meals We Tried Grilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squash

Moroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown rice

Tikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoa

BBQ turkey meatballs with white beans

Cajun salmon with yukon potato and tomato rice

Best Gluten-Free: Epicured Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $10.29 per serving

$10.29 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It If you are following a gluten-free diet, it can be hard to guarantee that your delivered meals meet your dietary needs. Luckily, Epicured works with registered dietitians to ensure all of its meals are safe for those with gluten sensitivities. Pros & Cons Pros Dietitian-approved meal plans

Fast customer support

Gluten-free and low FODMAP meals Cons Can only order four or fewer servings per meal Overview Epicured was started with the premise that food can be medicine. Co-founders Richard Bennett and Renee Cherkezian, RN, provide healthy, gourmet meals that accommodate strict dietary guidelines for people to enjoy from the comfort of home. Each meal that Epicured makes is guaranteed to be low-FODMAP and gluten-free. Menu options include upscale dishes like Provençal roast beef and Mediterranean sea bass, as well as lighter plates such as lettuce wraps and Niçoise salad. Epicured's meals are delivered fresh, only requiring minutes to reheat, and the flavor scored big points with our testers. Pricing and Plans Epicured offers both à la carte items and bundles, so pricing will depend on what you order. The lowest price per serving is $10.29, and some pricing examples for Epicured's bundles are as follows: Chef's Favorites: $110.21

Fiber-Fueled Bundle: $131.14

Brunch Bundle: $143.21 Meals We Tried Vietnamese rice noodles

Pad Thai with chicken

Sesame crusted grilled salmon

Pulled BBQ chicken

Best Vegan: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.99 per serving

$11.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Providing vegan meals that taste good can be a real challenge, but Green Chef's vegan meal selections received some of the highest ratings from testers in terms of flavor. Pros & Cons Pros Certified organic company

Meals are balanced and flavorful

Easy plan changes Cons No ingredient substitutions Overview Green Chef is a USDA certified organic company that strives to deliver delicious meals to customers who want to eat well while maintaining diets like keto, paleo, and vegan. Its meals come packaged for easy preparation, and the ingredients are fresh, high-quality, and pre-portioned to reduce food waste. While Green Chef isn't an exclusively vegan service, its menu always includes vegan options in its weekly rotations. With meals like kale and bean stuffed peppers and gochujang-glazed cauliflower bowls, you'll never be short-changed when it comes to flavor. Pricing and Plans 3 meals with 2 servings each: $13.49 per serving

4 meals with 2 servings each: $12.99 per serving

2 meals with 4 servings each: $12.99 per serving

3 meals with 4 servings each: $12.49 per serving

4 meals with 4 servings each: $11.99 per serving

3 meals with 6 servings each: $11.99 per serving

4 meals with 6 servings each: $11.99 per serving

Shipping is $9.99 Meals We Tried Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls

Maple glazed carrots with figs

Best for High-Protein: Trifecta Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.42 per serving

$11.42 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It If you are focused on ensuring you get enough protein in your diet, it can be hard to meet those needs using a meal delivery service. Trifecta was designed to provide high-protein meals to your door. Pros & Cons Pros Primary focus on training and healthy weight loss

High nutrition transparency

Excellent customer service Cons Higher cost per serving Overview Founded by siblings Greg and Elizabeth Connolly, Trifecta aims to help customers establish healthy and sustainable weight loss and nutrition. The company features several different chef-selected meal programs that cater to dietary preferences like keto, paleo, and Whole30, plus coaching and support materials to help you achieve your health goals. Trifecta's meals are all gluten-free and made with organic ingredients, and the company's packaging is 98% biodegradable. Trifecta also lists its head chef, MD, and nutritionist on the front page of the company's website, scoring points with our testers in terms of transparency. Pricing and Plans Keto Meal Plan: $110.99 per week

Paleo Meal Plan: $110.99 per week

Whole30 Meal Plan: $110.99 per week

Vegan Meal Plan: $99.99 per week

Vegetarian Meal Plan: $99.99 per week

"Clean" Meal Plan: $110.99 per week Meals We Tried Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potato

Beef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbage

Herb roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetables

Slow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetables

Salmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetables

Ginger shrimp with herb marinated sweet potato

Cajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables

Best for Kids: Nurture Life Nuture Life Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $6.99 per serving

$6.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Out of the many organic meal delivery services, Nurture Life is one of the few that focuses just on kids, and our testers especially appreciated the company's blog, which is chock-full of information on its nutritional guidelines. Pros & Cons Pros Great customer service

Informative blog with helpful parenting tips

Dietitian-designed meals Cons Limited to four servings per meal Overview Nurture Life was formed when founders Jennifer Chow and Steve Minisini discovered there were not many options for healthy kids' food in the meal delivery market. Using organic ingredients and eco-friendly packaging, the company offers a variety of meals for children of all ages, with veggies creatively incorporated into each dish. Nurture Life's menu focuses on picky-eater-friendly favorites, such as chicken dumplings and white mac and cheese (which has cauliflower hidden in the sauce). Additionally, all meals arrive fresh, and you can reheat them in the microwave in only one minute. Pricing and Plans 6 items per week: $7.99 per serving

9 items per week: $7.99 per serving (plus free shipping)

12 items per week: $7.19 per serving (plus free shipping)

15 items per week: $6.99 per serving (plus free shipping) Meals We Tried White mac and cheese

Chicken and mac

Beef taco pockets

Tortellini Bolognese

Chicken dumplings

Pesto and cheese ravioli