Healthy Eating

You know that feeding your child the right foods and eating healthy is important, but busy schedules sometimes succumb to fast food and readymade conveniences. Here you'll find easy healthy recipe ideas and meal plans to promote healthy eating habits.

Is It Safe to Raise a Vegan Toddler?
Ensure your vegan toddler is getting proper nutrition with these dietician-approved tips.
Jessica Alba Shares One Easy Way to Choose Healthier Products
The founder of the Honest Company gets it: Knowing what is safe for your family is hard. But with her one quick tip, healthy shopping just got easier.
7 Little Wins to Boost Your Kid's Health
Weave these clever health hacks into your child's daily life to give them a healthy kick start in the world.
10 Ways to Make Feeding Your Toddler 10 Times Easier
The mom behind the mega-popular blog A Couple Cooks dishes on the toddler feeding strategies that are working with her son... so far, at least.
3 Things to Know About Baby Cereal
Many pediatricians agree that baby cereal is an ideal first food. Here’s what you should know about the mushy, soft, iron-fortified product.
How to Handle a Food-Obsessed Toddler
Try these doctor-recommended ways to keep your food-focused kid eating a healthy portion size.
15 Ways to Help Your Baby Love Food as Much as You Do
You can make your baby’s high chair her happy place with these tips to encourage her to be confident and comfortable around all kinds of food.
New Guidelines on Fruit Juice: Less for Kids and None for Babies
New guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend no juice for babies and set stricter limits on portions for older kids too.
4 Quick Tips to Make Your Kids' Snacks Healthier
New FDA Guidelines Advise on Choosing Safe Fish for Your Family
Your Guide to Cooking with Winter Fruit
Perhaps Parents Should Be Crying Over (Low-Fat) Milk, Because Whole Is Better for Kids

Double the Number of Foods Your Kid Likes!

Use her favorite dishes—even pizza—as a starting point on the path to healthier fare. It’s part of a research-proven strategy that’s worked for hundreds of fussy kids at one of the nation’s top children’s hospitals.

