Parents Call This Medela Breast Pump the 'Magic Milk Maker'—and It's 20% Off for Prime Day

A good-quality breast pump can be a nursing parent's best friend. Not only will it help you feed your baby, but it can also bring much-needed relief to engorged breasts—and if you've nursed before, you know this is priceless. Right now, you can score one of Amazon's best-selling breast pumps, the Medela Pump in Style with MaxFlow, at 20% off during Prime Day.

Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale of the year and includes thousands of discounts across the site. Many deals are available to all shoppers, but Prime members also have access to exclusive deals and free two-day shipping. If you're not a member, don't worry; you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this sale and even more bargains during the Prime Day event on July 12 and 13.

The Pump in Style breast pump features Medela's MaxFlow Technology—a motor that generates a vacuum with micro-vibrations for optimal performance. The pump also has two phases of expression to mimic a baby's natural sucking rhythms and stimulate letdown. The kit comes with everything you need to pump at home or on the go, including a carrying bag and battery pack, storage bottles, and a cooler bag for expressed milk.

The Prime Day sale also includes many nursing supplies you might want to stock up on, such as breast milk storage bags ($13.99, originally $20.69), microwave sterilizer bags ($9.83, originally $16.78), and a hands-free pumping bustier ($30.00, originally $35.99) to hold the breast shields in place while you pump.

After my son was born, I made the decision to exclusively pump to feed him. In hindsight, I attribute my generous supply and months of success to my Medela Pump in Style. When I needed help troubleshooting, I particularly loved Medela's customer service reps, who patiently walked me through the process of resolving my issue. The experience was so thorough and pleasant that I vividly remember the conversation nearly five years later.

Amazon shoppers agree. The Medela Pump in Style has more than 6,500 five-star ratings and reviewers even call it their "best friend" and the "magic milk maker," as this mom whose baby was in the NICU for three weeks dubbed it.

Perhaps one of the greatest benefits of the Medela Pump in Style is its ability to collect more milk quickly. This reviewer shared that it "consistently captures the most milk for the time spent pumping" compared to other brands, while another user raved that it got "way more milk out MUCH faster" than their other pump, and it ultimately helped her recover from mastitis.

The benefits of pumping breast milk are many: You may be returning to work, involving your partner in the feeding process, trying to increase your supply, or relieving a clogged milk duct. Whatever your reason, take advantage of this Prime Day deal on the Medela Pump in Style for 20% off and start pumping more efficiently.