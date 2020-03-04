Coco Austin is Still Breastfeeding Her 5-Year-Old—Here's Why That's OK
The famous mom was bashed on social media for her decision. Here, a fellow extended breastfeeding mom defends her choice for her daughter.
How Breast Milk Boosts Your Baby's Microbiome
Nursing is especially good for a baby's "microbiome". But here's how to help good bacteria flourish whether you breastfeed or bottle-feed.
Toddler Formula vs. Cow's Milk: Experts Debunk What’s Best
What is toddler milk, and is the powdered drink beneficial for your little one? Here, experts weigh in on your child's diet after breastfeeding or formula-feeding.
Mom-Shaming Nursing Ad Needs to Lighten Up
The "Your Child Eats What You Eat" ad campaign from Brazil's Pediatric Society of Rio Grande (SPRS) serves up a heaping dose of making moms feel bad.
Breastfeeding May Protect Moms Against Stroke
A new study released by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association suggests that breastfeeding may reduce your risk of stroke later in life.
How I (Gently) Weaned My Breastfeeding Toddler
A milk-weary mama gets real about her love/hate relationship with extended breastfeeding, and the creative tools she discovered to wean her 34-month-old son. Check out some of her tips for weaning a toddler.