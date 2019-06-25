Feeding & Nutrition

Give your child the nutrients he needs to grow up big and strong with these ideas for healthy meals, snacks, and more. Plus: What you need to know about breastfeeding toddlers, picky eaters, and daycare lunches.

Most Recent

25 Heartfelt Lunch Box Note Ideas Guaranteed to Put a Smile On Your Kid's Face

25 Heartfelt Lunch Box Note Ideas Guaranteed to Put a Smile On Your Kid's Face

Riddles, jokes, and love notes your child will be thrilled to find midday, according to parents and experts.
Read More
Toddler Formula vs. Cow's Milk: Experts Debunk What’s Best

Toddler Formula vs. Cow's Milk: Experts Debunk What’s Best

What is toddler milk, and is the powdered drink beneficial for your little one? Here, experts weigh in on your child's diet after breastfeeding or formula-feeding.
Read More
How to Raise a Vegan Baby

How to Raise a Vegan Baby

Ready to give your baby a vegan diet (except, you know—breast milk)? Here's how to ensure your child thrives on a meat-free, dairy-free diet.
Read More
Is It Safe to Raise a Vegan Toddler?

Is It Safe to Raise a Vegan Toddler?

Ensure your vegan toddler is getting proper nutrition with these dietician-approved tips.
Read More
Mom-Shaming Nursing Ad Needs to Lighten Up

Mom-Shaming Nursing Ad Needs to Lighten Up

The "Your Child Eats What You Eat" ad campaign from Brazil's Pediatric Society of Rio Grande (SPRS) serves up a heaping dose of making moms feel bad.
Read More
How I (Gently) Weaned My Breastfeeding Toddler

How I (Gently) Weaned My Breastfeeding Toddler

A milk-weary mama gets real about her love/hate relationship with extended breastfeeding and the creative tools she discovered to wean her 34-month-old son.
Read More

More Feeding & Nutrition

Why You May Want to Skip the Sippy Cup for Your Baby

Why You May Want to Skip the Sippy Cup for Your Baby

Are sippy cups really the best cup to introduce after (or alongside) breast or bottle? Experts suggest a straw or open cup instead, and here's why.
Read More
The 10 Biggest Feeding Mistakes Parents Make

The 10 Biggest Feeding Mistakes Parents Make

Parents play a key role in shaping their children's approach to eating. Here are some mistakes to avoid with your little one.
Read More
The 54 Best Snacks for Kids

The 54 Best Snacks for Kids

Read More
How much liquid should my 1-year-old consume daily?

How much liquid should my 1-year-old consume daily?

Read More
Toddler Food Guide: When to Introduce New Foods

Toddler Food Guide: When to Introduce New Foods

Read More
What’s a proper diet for a 1-year-old?

What’s a proper diet for a 1-year-old?

Read More

How to Handle a Food-Obsessed Toddler

Try these doctor-recommended ways to keep your food-focused kid eating a healthy portion size. 

All Feeding & Nutrition

Watch: Baby Falls in Love With Bacon at First Bite

Watch: Baby Falls in Love With Bacon at First Bite

Read More
Tamera Mowry-Housley Wants to Get Kids in the Kitchen

Tamera Mowry-Housley Wants to Get Kids in the Kitchen

Read More
School Lunches are Healthier Now—But Are Kids Eating Them?

School Lunches are Healthier Now—But Are Kids Eating Them?

Read More
Fun Finger Foods

Fun Finger Foods

Read More
What do I do to discourage my son from asking for my food?

What do I do to discourage my son from asking for my food?

Read More
Could my daughter be lactose-intolerant?

Could my daughter be lactose-intolerant?

Read More
Is it ok if my toddler prefers snacks over meals?

Is it ok if my toddler prefers snacks over meals?

Read More
How can I get my toddler with special needs to eat healthier?

How can I get my toddler with special needs to eat healthier?

Read More
How can I get my toddler to eat healthy foods when he refuses?

How can I get my toddler to eat healthy foods when he refuses?

Read More
If my son is allergic to nearly everything, what is safe to eat?

If my son is allergic to nearly everything, what is safe to eat?

Read More
Are fruit and vegetable washes worth purchasing?

Are fruit and vegetable washes worth purchasing?

Read More
How can I easily transition my toddler to a sippy cup?

How can I easily transition my toddler to a sippy cup?

Read More
When can my toddler start feeding himself?

When can my toddler start feeding himself?

Read More
How can I get my 3-year-old daughter to outgrow breastfeeding?

How can I get my 3-year-old daughter to outgrow breastfeeding?

Read More
How can I stop my baby's mealtime tantrums?

How can I stop my baby's mealtime tantrums?

Read More
How can I ensure good eating habits for my 3-year-old son?

How can I ensure good eating habits for my 3-year-old son?

Read More
How do I break from 4 year old from wanting to eat every hour?

How do I break from 4 year old from wanting to eat every hour?

Read More
How do I get my child to drink less juice?

How do I get my child to drink less juice?

Read More
How should I transition my toddler from formula to milk and off of a bottle?

How should I transition my toddler from formula to milk and off of a bottle?

Read More
How can I get my 2 year old to drink anything other than milk?

How can I get my 2 year old to drink anything other than milk?

Read More
How can I get my 3 year old to sit down and eat dinner with the family?

How can I get my 3 year old to sit down and eat dinner with the family?

Read More
What can I do to encourage my toddler to try new foods?

What can I do to encourage my toddler to try new foods?

Read More
How can I teach my 3 year old to chew with his mouth closed?

How can I teach my 3 year old to chew with his mouth closed?

Read More
How do I get my 20 month old to eat table food?

How do I get my 20 month old to eat table food?

Read More
How can I get my two-year-old to eat something besides sweets?

How can I get my two-year-old to eat something besides sweets?

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com