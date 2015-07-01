Would You Be OK With Your Kid Attending Sex Ed Classes in Kindergarten?

The Netherlands recently made waves in the United States after PBS reported on the country's comprehensive sex education laws. All Dutch primary school students, as young as age 4, are required to receive sexuality education.

The classes in the Netherlands don't explicitly talk about sex to the youngest age groups, but instead focus on gender roles, identity, and respectful relationships. By the time kids are 11, they are supposed to be open to discussing topics like safe sex and sexual abuse.

One standard sex ed class for Dutch kindergarteners includes a teacher reading a picture book to her class. Holding up an illustration of a kangaroo hugging its baby, she asks the class when they would hug somebody. A student replies, "If you love someone," to which the teacher responds, "Yeah, if you love someone, then you can hug."

In the United States, on the other hand, 28 states don't require that public schools teach sex education. Three states require parental consent before students participate in sex education or HIV education, while 22 require that parents be notified.

We want to know, Would you be OK with your child attending sex ed classes as early as kindergarten? Take our poll, and then share a comment below — it could appear in a future issue of Parents.

