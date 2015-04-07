3 Ways Moms are Bringing Sexy Back

By Sabrina James

Esquire named Penélope Cruz "sexiest woman alive." Christina Aguilera and Alessandra Ambrosio made Maxim's Hot 100 List. What do they have in common? Someone calls them Mommy. Today's mom may love her yoga pants, but beneath she's flaunting a new, subtle kind of sexy. These three trends are sweeping the mom world are giving just the right nudge to embrace a return to sexy and showing Mom's still got it:

Boudoir Shoots

Taking cues from the bridal community, where women pose for uber-sexy pictures clad in lingerie for their hubbies-to-be, you can drop your super mom capes and transform into super models. Moms are posing in these sultry pictures now more than ever, says photographer Robin Owen, of Bushwood, Maryland, who shoots the boudoir portraits. "There comes a point in every mother's life when she looks in the mirror and realizes she hasn't thought about herself in a long time," Owen says. "She misses feeling sexy like she did before her children were born." No pressure to lose that baby weight to rock this trend, even pregnant moms are taking part, and the results are stunning.

Corsets

The Downton Abbey–era essential is back in the limelight, thanks in part to celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, who wore a corset in the weeks following childbirth to "waist-train" and get their pre-baby figures back. Whether you support the hype (or not), there's no denying corsets' in-the-moment slimming and bustline-boosting effects, or how they flatter your mom-earned curves.

Glam Underthings

Breastfeeding mamas, rejoice! Your breasts may have added a new (and very important) job responsibility after the birth of your child, but that doesn't mean you have to hide them under frumpy, beige bras! Sexy (and super-stylish) nursing bras and matching panties are a thing now. Dita Von Teese's retro-chic line, "Von Follies" for Destination Maternity, offers high-waisted panties that cover any lingering bulge. Le Mystí¨re's "Sexy Mama" nursing bra for A Pea in the Pod has a light, discreet lining under beautiful lace because leaks do happen, even to sexy moms. H&M's affordable "Mama" collection of nursing bras range from a playfully sweet polka-dotted organic cotton option to a more sophisticated black, shiny memory foam bra that adapts to your changing bust size using your body heat, so high tech!

This article originally appeared in the May 2015 issue of Parents magazine.