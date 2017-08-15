Watch This Amazing 1-Year-Old Name Every Car Make Correctly

A YouTube video of a 1-year-old named Nicholas who basically knows the name of every car, like, ever, is going viral because, impressive!

As the adorable tot's dad shows him pics of vehicles on his computer, Nicholas rattles off big words such as Lamborghini, Volkswagen and Maserati like my kids said goo goo gaga at his age.

His mom Julie Drake told Parents.com, "Nicholas's passion for cars started very early, when he was about 6 months old. The first time he saw a toy car he got so excited and just had to have it."

Drake told us about her precocious son, "His passion [for cars] has only grown, and as soon as he could talk, all he wanted to talk about was cars. My husband started teaching him the makes and models and he just absorbed everything."

The mini car aficionado's interest in all things that say "vroom" became a great father and son bonding activity, according to Drake. "He also started teaching me," the proud mom says.

Um, Nicholas taught me a thing or two as I watched the video of his impressive knowledge. I mean, I thought a Bugatti was a motorcycle. Or was that a Ducati? Anyway, it is seriously cute to hear the names of so many cars in Nicholas's little-boy voice. And we have no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him. In fact, his mom tells us Nicholas has recently become "obsessed with motorcycles." Watch out Drakes!

Image zoom Credit: Photo provided by Julie Drake