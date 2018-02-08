Two Mothers Investigate a Daycare After Noticing Their Toddlers' Eyebrows Were Waxed

Two Washington state moms are outraged after discovering their children—who both attended CBC daycare affiliated with the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin counties—received unwarranted beauty treatments. Both parents, Alyssa Salgado (mother of a 2-year-old girl) and Glenda Maria Cruz (mother of a 1-year-old boy) noticed both their children had red irritated skin and were missing hair between their eyebrows, which appeared to have been waxed off while attending daycare on Thursday, February 1st.

Feeling a wave of emotions, both moms posted to their separate Facebook accounts to share the incident.

“I AM A MOTHER NOTHING LIKE THIS SHOULD EVER HAPPEN AND THEY HAD NO RIGHT TO TOUCH MY DAUGHTER AT ALL. I birthed my daughter and love every little thing about her and these so called women took it upon themselves to correct the way my daughter should look not only that it happen to another mother's son Glenda Maria Cruz,” Salgado wrote. “I will not let this get unnoticed. I would like this to get out, imagine if this was your son or daughter and if they were waxing them imagine how much pain you would be in.... I can imagine her calling out mommy and I wasn't there to protect her I failed her. But I refuse to let this go unnoticed!!!”

Along with the post, Salgado supplied before and after photos of her daughter’s eyebrows where you can clearly see someone performed a hair removal treatment.

Cruz also took to Facebook with photos to share her story and her plans of a further investigation.

“Honestly I don't know how other moms will react if this was your child for me I feel like this is a warning like they did this what's next you know my son can't talk and I don't know what he has been through and it's really hard honestly because he's just a baby he cant defend himself he's not even 2 yet and I'm at a point right now that I feel like a bad mom because I cant protect him when he needs me the most and it sucks feeling this way,” she wrote.

Cruz’s heartbreaking post sheds light on the fact that her son is unable to communicate if anything bad did take place while at daycare. Both mothers have since removed their children from CBC daycare and are taking legal actions.

Cruz told Parents.com she wants all moms to know that this kind of abuse will not be tolerated, and she will do anything to protect her child.

“Just know I’m not a quitter,” she explained over email. “I won’t drop out and I won't give up because my family showed me quitting is like giving them rights to you. To all the moms, don’t give up and listen to your heart because my heart is telling me, ‘Yes, they [CDC daycare employees] did [wax her son’s eyebrows] and yes, your son just went through pain.’ Thank you, everyone, for all the support.”

Truly a heartbreaking story. We wish Cruz and Salgado the best and hope that they are able to find trustworthy childcare after such a terrible experience.