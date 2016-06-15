For Father's Day, these cute kids share what they think about their dads, who turn out to be some pretty notable tough guys.

Touchdown! Watch These Kids Share the Softer Sides of Their Tough Dads

With Father's Day arriving this weekend, Courtyard Hotels decided to sit down and ask a bunch of kids to tell them about their dads.

"I like to go to the beach with Daddy," begins an adorable little girl with a head full of blonde curls.

"He likes to throw me up in the air," adds her sister.

"He sends videos that are funny," responds a giggling third kid with a huge grin on his face and a cool, scratchy voice.

Sweet answers, right? And get this: the kids didn't know it, but all of their dads were secretly listening in!

"Where does your dad work?" we hear the interviewer ask.

"Um, in his office," the girl with the blonde curls responds.

"I think he's a good football player?" answers another, in what is probably one of the biggest understatements we've ever heard. Because his dad is actually Super Bowl champ Drew Brees! And as it turns out, all the other dads listening in are NFL players, too—Antonio Brown, Vince Wilfork, and Ryan Kalil, to be exact!

drew brees and son Credit: Courtyard Hotels/YouTube

The cute kid with the low scratchy voice turns out to be another one of Brees' sons. "My favorite number is Daddy's number 9," he tells the interviewer. But when asked who his favorite team is, the little guy quickly throws Brees' beloved Saints under the bus, "Carolina," he responds. His two brothers then pick New York.

"0 for 3," Brees tells the camera, shaking his head. "My three year old turned against me, too. I thought he was loyal."

Antonio Brown's kid isn't such a devoted fan, either. "In 20 years I think I could beat my dad in football," he confidently explains, as the Steelers wide receiver listens in. "Or maybe when I'm 18 or 16."

antonio brown and son Credit: Courtyard Hotels/YouTube

"I don't think I'm gonna let that happen," Brown says with a laugh.

But enough joking around. Because what kind of Father's Day video would this be if it didn't make us cry, right?

"I'd rather go hang out with my dad than chill with anyone else," explains Vince Wilfork's son. "He's like my best friend."

"The way he takes care of us, his family, the way he gives back to the community," adds Wilfork's daughter. "When you look at him you know he's a really good guy, that he has a really good heart."

"For her to say that, that means a lot to be," the Texans defensive lineman tells the camera.

The players all then decide to call an audible, removing their earpieces to run out from whatever backstage area they've been hiding in to surprise their kiddos by scooping them up, embracing them in hugs, or—at least in Kalil's case—throwing them in the air while wearing a big fuzzy bear head.

kalil and daughter Credit: Courtyard Hotels/YouTube

"I think being a father helps you prioritize what's important," the Carolina Panther explains. "And your kids have a funny way of making sure you know what those important things are."

"Football will come and go," adds Brown. "Family will last forever."

"I will never forget this Father's Day, believe me," Wilfork says. "I will never forget this one."

We're not crying. You're crying!