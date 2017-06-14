This Dad Interviewed His Daughter After Her First Day of School for 13 Years

UPDATE May 31,2019

For 13 years, Kevin Scruggs sat his daughter Madison down after her first day of school so he could videotape her answering a bunch of questions about things like who her teacher was, what she did that day, and what she was most excited about.

Such a dad move, right? But get this: Now that Madison is graduating from high school, Kevin decided to combine all those Q&A sessions into a 3-minute tearjerker of a tribute, which he set to music and posted on YouTube.

It’s not the first time Scruggs has created a video time capsule. He did the same for his older daughter Mackenzie, posting the video—set to an emotional cover of the hit Cyndi Lauper tune "Time After Time"—on YouTube. It got more than 2 million views.

"I love being a dad and I knew that their time with us at home was going to fly by so I wanted to capture the "moment" by interviewing them on their first day of school," Scruggs told Parents.com in 2017. "I knew that one day we would be able to look back and relive it when they graduated from high school."

"This was my way of enjoying the journey long after they have left home," Scruggs shared via email. "My wife and I will watch this video for years to come!"

Daughter Mackenzie apparently saw the video for the first time at a church film festival, and Kevin told the Huffington Post that he could hear her gasp as she watched all the years unfold. We don't blame her. This video is pretty much the best, most touching gift ever—not to mention an important reminder to embrace every moment because it all goes way too quickly.

"The early years are super chatty but then you hit the pre-teen puberty years and coaxing answers out took a little more work," Scruggs said about the video process. "I tried to ask the same general questions each year, so they knew what was coming."

The full unedited video is about 28 minutes long but the YouTube version is condensed.

"It's been fun for us to watch it as a family. Parts of it cause us to laugh and parts of it cause us to tear up," Scruggs told us. "Life is a gift, and being able to watch this beautiful young girl mature into this beautiful young woman has been an amazing experience."

The creative dad beams with pride in his follow-up video, saying, "Thank you for experiencing in about three minutes, what I've had the privilege to experience over the last 13 years of Mackenzie's life. She's a pretty amazing kid and I'm one lucky dad."

And vice versa, Kevin!

What an amazing tradition!

Hollee Actman Becker is a freelance writer, blogger, and mom of two who writes about parenting and pop culture. Check out her website holleeactmanbecker.comfor more, and then follow her on Instagram and Twitter.