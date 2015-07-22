Safety Alert! IKEA Is Offering FREE Repair Kits to Avoid Furniture Tip-Overs
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced today that, in cooperation with IKEA, a free repair kit will now be available for approximately 27 million potentially hazardous IKEA chests and dressers. This call for action comes after the CPSC and IKEA received two separate reports of young children dying after being trapped beneath chests that had tipped over. (Fourteen other tip-over incidents were reported—four of which resulted in injury.) Here's what you need to know:
Which chests and dressers are involved? MALM 3- and 4- drawer chests, two styles of MALM 6-drawer chests, as well as other chests and dressers. These items were sold starting in 2002 for between $80 and $200.
I have one of these products, what should I do now? The CPSC is urging consumers to stop using any IKEA children's chests and dressers (taller than 23.5 inches) as well as any adult chests and dressers (taller than 29.5 inches) if they are not secured to a wall.
How do you claim a repair kit? The free wall anchoring kits are available at IKEA retail stores nationwide. Consumers can also visit IKEA-USA.com/saferhomestogether or call (888) 966-4532.
For more information, check out the CPSC's news release.
Image courtesy of the CPSC
