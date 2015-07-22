Safety Alert! IKEA Is Offering FREE Repair Kits to Avoid Furniture Tip-Overs

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced today that, in cooperation with IKEA, a free repair kit will now be available for approximately 27 million potentially hazardous IKEA chests and dressers. This call for action comes after the CPSC and IKEA received two separate reports of young children dying after being trapped beneath chests that had tipped over. (Fourteen other tip-over incidents were reported—four of which resulted in injury.) Here's what you need to know: