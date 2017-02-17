Parents Catch 2-Year-Old After She Covers Herself With the Most Glitter You’ve Ever Seen

A few weeks ago, my 6-year-old daughter gave her 3-year-old sister a “Maui makeover.” For anyone who hasn’t seen the movie Moana, that basically means she drew “tattoos” all over our preschooler’s body with pen. And no, it didn’t wash off easily.

My own experience with the kind of trouble kids can get into, when left to their own devices, is why I had to laugh at a video posted by parents Josh and Jessica Pierce. They recently caught their daughter trying to make herself “beautiful” with, seriously, a boatload of aqua glitter.

Pierce posted the clip of 2-year-old Norah’s handiwork, A.K.A. the huge mess she created in the bathroom, to Facebook, where it has been viewed an astonishing 14 million-plus times. “There is such a thing as too much of a good thing,” reads the caption.

In the video, we see the Pierces opening the bathroom door to reveal a very cute but tremendously hard-to-clean-up scene. Norah looks like she stuck her face in a vat of glitter. It’s so overwhelming, she’s even sneezing glitter.

And the floor. Omg! I can’t even imagine how many times that tile needed to be mopped. Meanwhile, Norah doesn’t see what the problem is. After all, she was just trying to make herself look beautiful.

“I didn’t know whether to laugh or scold her,” her dad told The Huffington Post. “This became so epic and Jessica couldn’t stop laughing, and I knew that I needed to tell her that she shouldn’t be doing this, but at the same time I couldn’t stop laughing.”

Josh also added, “My wife found glitter on my forehead a week later, and I was like ‘I have bathed several time [sic] since this happened.’”

Oh yeah. Glitter is impossible to get rid of completely. That’s why I don’t let my girls even sit on the couch when they are wearing glittery dress-up clothes. But when you have girls, glitter is just part of life. My husband has gone to work on plenty of occasions with the stuff on his tie, or falling out of his pockets.

But I think Norah officially takes the award for biggest glitter bomb. Hopefully she won’t try the “Maui makeover” next.

Melissa Willets is a writer/blogger and a mom. Find her on Facebook where she chronicles her life momming under the influence. Of coffee.