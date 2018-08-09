Image zoom

Getting your L.O. to wind down and hit the hay can be challenging to say the least. But Disney is back with the save: The company is bringing back its bedtime hotline for a limited run until September 30.

You and your kiddo can dial the toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY, to hear a goodnight message from not only classic characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Goofy but also Marvel and Star Wars favorites as well. Kids can hear from Yoda, Spiderman, "Aladdin's" Jasmine, and "Frozen's" Elsa and Anna.

Fingers crossed this helps a lot of Disney fans—both young and old—get some much-needed rest!

The hotline will run through the end of September to promote Disney's new sleepwear line, so take advantage of the familiar voices saying 'night night' while you have the chance.