Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Doesn’t Go Anywhere Without This Top-Rated, Spill-Proof Cup

When hunting for a sippy cup for their kids, parents tend to look for several specific things: Is it leakproof? Will their kid actually be able to drink from it? Is it easy to clean? After all, sippy cups are an important item when transitioning your toddler away from the bottle or breast and helping them master a new skill—drinking!
While there are dozens of sippy cups on the market, there's one that parents on the Internet turn to time and time again: the Munchkin Miracle 360. This cup has close to 25,000 five-star reviews on Amazon from parents who say it's "leakproof, super easy to disassemble, and dishwasher safe."
The primary feature of this cup is that kids can drink from it at any angle. Because of its design, they can also transition to a regular cup much more easily. One parent wrote that, when she forgot the cup at home, her 10-month-old was actually able to drink from a regular cup thanks to all the practice he had with the Munchkin Miracle.
The cup is also celeb-kid approved, and Chrissy Teigen and John Legends' daughter, Luna, has been spotted a few times with her trusty cup. Most recently, she had it next to her on a trip to Washington D.C., and just a few weeks before that, Teigen shared a snap of her daughter at home with the Munchkin item close by.
The 4-year-old appears to have the handles removed on her cup, which is an excellent option for older kids. For younger tikes and toddlers, the handles can be left on for easy grabbing, and the valve automatically seals after kids are done drinking to make it truly spill-proof.
You can shop a two-pack of the popular cup on sale at Amazon for under $10. If you are on the fence about whether this cup will work for your kid, just take it from one parent who wrote that the "cup saved our sanity."