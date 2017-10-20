Mom Uses Poopy Diaper to Enact Revenge on a Rude Stranger

They say revenge is best served cold, but in this mom's case, we'd say it's best served stinky.

Alex Gerrard, a British twin mom and blogger at Make Mine a Double, was out shopping when she encountered a total troll—and let's just say this absurdly rude stranger got what was coming to him.

Gerrard saw a man speed into one of the parking spots reserved for parents and babies. She confronted him politely—but let's just say he didn't respond with a similar level of courtesy: He swore at the mom and even had the nerve to refer to her as "fat bitch." Inexcusable!

Let's just say hell hath no fury like a sleep-deprived mom scorned because Gerrard concocted a truly epic revenge scenario.

"I turned to the boys in the car there was an overwhelming smell," she continued. "My heart sank. Then I decided to get even. I used my bad nappy for good. A little justice for all knackered parents who have been fucked over with similar twatty McTwat faces' abusing these parking spaces and have had similar experiences.Yes that's right.... I did it!! I stuck my dirty nappy to his windscreen, securing it with his windscreen wiper."

Um....talk about a crappy punishment!

"This happened on Sunday and thought it might be a bit of a giggle for my followers to read," Gerrard told Parents.com. "It totally exploded across the internet which is awesome. It’s so much bigger than I could have ever anticipated with so many pages, groups, magazines etc also wanting to share it. It’s now worldwide!"

...As it should be. Let this serve as a global reminder that frazzled parents are NOT to be messed with under any circumstances!