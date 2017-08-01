Mom Shares Urgent Warning After Daughter Suffers Heat Stroke in Her Own Bedroom

Image zoom BrAt82/Shutterstock

Canadian mom Jennifer Abma thought keeping her kids inside, out of the heat, would protect them. But her 3-year-old daughter suffered heat stroke right in her own bedroom.

"THIS was my evening, this was the scariest moment I've had to imagine, THIS is severe heat stroke," Abma captioned an Instagram photo of her little girl asleep, looking swollen and red. "There is nothing scarier than not being able to wake your baby up. THIS is clear proof a child doesn't need to be in the sun to get heat stroke."

Abma shared that it took her 20 minutes to wake Anastasia up, during which time they waited for an ambulance. She added that this experience is proof how fast things change.

Anastasia had put herself down for a nap. "Since I had no idea how hot her bedroom was until I went to wake her up soaked in sweat, red face, boiling and unable to wake her," her mom recounted. Once paramedics arrived, they "took her sugars which were 1.2 and should be above 4, they administered sucrose and in minutes she started crying clearly scared."

The mama also relatably shared, "No it is not my fault this happened to her but it is hard not to blame yourself." She ends her post with an urgent plea to other parents, saying, "Hopefully other parents can take something from this & make sure you are checking the rooms in your house because [they] can be as dangerous as a hot car."

According to Today.com, the single mama's house does not have air conditioning, but she'd left the window to her daughter's room open, with the blinds closed. She did not run a fan.

I'll admit I didn't know one could get heat stroke inside, other than in a car. But according to Lurie Children's Hospital, cars can get 19 degrees warmer within 10 minutes. So it's easy to imagine that a room could heat up quickly as well. And it's important to note that children have a harder time regulating their body temperature, which leaves them more susceptible to overheating.

To recognize the signs of heat stroke, and to read about prevention tips, check out this safety guide. And don't forget kids can overheat in their strollers too!

