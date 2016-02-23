'Lip Sync Battle' for Kids Is Coming to Nickelodeon

I'm just gonna come right out and say it: Thursday nights are "Lip Sync Battle" nights in my house. Everyone in my family is pretty much obsessed with the show, so when we heard the news that Spike and Nickelodeon were spinning off a kids' version to air later this year, we were all pretty excited.

According to Variety, the new show—called "Lip Sync Battle Jr"—will "celebrate kids' love of music and comedy." The plan is to showcase similar battles to the ones featured on the Chirssy Teigen/LL Cool J-helmed flagship, but with new variety elements geared towards a younger audience.

Cool! Just one question: Will Teigen's baby be tapped for hosting duties? Stay tuned!

Wondering how a show that features celebs like Channing Tatum, Anne Hathaway, and Dwayne Johnson showing up to get their lip dub on became a family affair? Part of the reason for the spin-off, apparently, is the fact that my fam isn't the only one tuning in on Thursday nights. "On the long list of wonderful surprises about 'Lip Sync Battle' is our family co-viewing," the two producers said in a joint statement. "'Lip Sync Battle's multigenerational appeal is our favorite part of the show and the whole 'Lip Sync Battle' family is very excited about developing a new music based, comedy variety format to showcase how much our 'Lip Sync Battle' kids rock!"

The show—which basically put Spike on the map and is currently the network's most-watched show ever, bringing in more than four million viewers per week—was recently renewed for Season 3. Be sure to tune in tomorrow night to watch Gigi Hadid channeling Britney Spears in a black catsuit with a little help from a couple of Backstreet Boys.

You know I'll be watching.