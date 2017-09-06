Image zoom jstone/shutterstock

Is Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum's 4-year-old daughter Everly the next Bobbi Brown? Or more like the next Jackson Pollack? Check out the hilarious pic her mom recently shared over on Instagram of her kid's latest masterpiece—a full-on Mommy Makeover:

So amazing, right? I mean, how much of a good sport is Dewan Tatum? We have mad respect for this mama for letting the budding artist use her face as a blank canvas. I don't know about you guys, but I am totally digging the whole abstract expressionist look Everly whipped up here. And so, apparently, is her seriously intrepid mom.

"Evie just might take over the beauty industry one day," the Supergirl star wrote in the caption. "Her finest work I dare say."

We couldn't agree more. In fact, we think Dewan Tatum would be wise to put Everly's haute makeover skills to good use on Halloween next month because the options here are endless. Not only are those nose dots are giving off major Rudolph vibes, but the bunch of brown slashes under her nose just scream "Charlie Chaplin". We could totally see this glam face paired with a clown or cupcake costume too, or even as the cherry on top of an ice cream sundae outfit. And is that a princess choker circling her neck? Hello, Elsa!

What do you guys see? Let us know in the comments!

Hollee Actman Becker is a freelance writer, blogger, and mom of two who writes about parenting and pop culture. Check out her website holleeactmanbecker.com for more, and then follow her on Instagram