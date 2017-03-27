Gwyneth Paltrow's Message About Self-Care Is One All Moms Should Take to Heart

Image zoom Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow may look like the epitome of a mom who has it all together, but she recently confessed that raising her two kiddos—daughter Apple, 12, and son Moses, 10—was sometimes kind of a bummer.

"When my kids were younger, I put them first to the point where I exhausted myself," the actress admitted to People. "It led to me being short-tempered."

Oh honey, I have SO been there! You know how many days I had back when my kids were little where "being short-tempered" would be a nice way to describe the way I was acting?. So so many. And it was always my first clue that it was probably time to go ahead and give myself a little time-out—something Paltrow says she also came to realize.

"I thought, 'What if I gave myself permission to take a 20-minute nap and let them be on their iPads and not beat myself up?'" she explained.

YESSS. iPads for the win! Because it's OK to take a break from all the madness to give yourself a little TLC when your body is telling you that you need it. Really. Having a clear head and a calm mind enables you to get your head back in the game and be present with your family—which is really what it's all about after all.

Paltrow told People that the other thing that keeps her sanity in check is making sure she really connects with her kids every day via hugging and lying with them at night. "Nothing fills me up more," she explained. "They say that if you strengthen and amplify your family and love connections, it's the best thing for your health, so I always try to make sure that I do that every day."

And if that advice isn't enough to get you back on track, the lifestyle guru is now hawking her own line of vitamins with names like "Why am I so effing tired?" through her Goop website, because of course she is.

Hollee Actman Becker is a freelance writer, blogger, and mom of two who writes about parenting and pop culture. Check out her website holleeactmanbecker.com for more, and then follow her on Instagram.