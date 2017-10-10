Gal Gadot's Daughter Thinks Every Woman Is Wonder Woman

Image zoom Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Gal Gadot may have received tons of accolades for crushing her performance as a fierce warrior in the movie Wonder Woman, but her six-year-old daughter Alma is NOT impressed.

The actress recently stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote her guest-hosting gig on SNL, indulge in a Reese's Peanut Butter cup for the very first time (!) and chat about her daughter's been there, done that attitude towards the role that made her mom famous.

"Whenever people talk to me about Wonder Woman, she completely takes over the conversation," Gadot explained to Jimmy. "She's like, 'Listen... we've been to London. I was working on set, too. But I was 4, so I didn't do all the takes. It was cold, and they dressed me like a poor girl, so I didn't want to do it because I don't want to be famous. But honestly, every woman is a Wonder Woman. My mom is just the biggest one because she does the movie.'"

Hilarious! And also... Preach, sister! Every woman IS a Wonder Woman! But while millions of little girls will no doubt be emulating her mama's incarnation of Diana of Themyscira on Halloween this year, Alma will not be one of them.

"She wants to be a zombie," Gadot told Jimmy. We totally hear that, Alma. I mean, who needs to dress up like a superhero when they already know they are one, right?

Hollee Actman Becker is a freelance writer, blogger, and mom of two who writes about parenting and pop culture. Check out her website holleeactmanbecker.com for more, and then follow her on Instagram.