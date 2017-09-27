Dad Asks Parents to Share the Lies They Tell Their Kids, Hilarity Ensues

Image zoom Lisa S/Shutterstock

Honesty is the best policy....most of the time.

Parenting has a way of teaching you that sometimes, a little white lie is totally necessary: Whether it's to protect your kids, to keep them in line, to make your life easier or to preserve their belief in the Tooth Fairy, every parent has had to bend the truth from time to time. And a real-life dad is here to expose the fibs we tell in the name of parenthood.

The answers are all kinds of amazing. "My son and I spent 10 minutes looking for his chocolate coins when I knew all along I’d eaten them the day before​," one mom wrote.

