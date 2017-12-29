Claire's Recalls Multiple Makeup Products Aimed at Young Girls After One Mom Discovers Asbestos

Image zoom David McNew / Getty

Popular retailer to young girls, Clarie's, is under investigation after one Rhode Island mom grew suspicious of the makeup products her daughter was using from the store. According to Today, Kristi Warner, who works for Deaton Law Firm in Providence, mailed her daughter's samples of the makeup to a lab in North Carolina and the results she received are disturbing.

The lab results confirmed that the makeup purchased from Claire's contained a rare type of tremolite asbestos linked to mesothelioma—a fatal form of cancer.

“(After I got the results), I ended up sitting on the ground, just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home," Warner told WJAR.

Warner and her boss went on to purchase and test 17 more Claire's makeup products, from 9 different states around the country to find they all contained tremolite asbestos.

Since Claire's has recalled 9 products that include: Ultimate Mega Make Up Set, Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set, Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact, Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set, Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set, Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set, Mint Glitter Make Up Set, Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set, and Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss.

Claire's released a statement to NBC 10 stating, "As a result of (the) inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues," the statement read. "Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action."

The company also took to Facebook to provide updates on their investigation:

This incident is a nightmare to any parent or child blindly trusting in Claire's. It is terrifying to think of all the products we use—or worse, allow our children to use—that contain unknown ingredients. Hopefully, companies will look at this situation and feel an urgency to ensure that the inventory they are selling is safe for all.