Updated June 5, 2019

Three kids, a dog, and a Tamagotchi? I think adding this digital pet to my world might just push me over the edge! So, here's hoping my kids take care of their own little "friends" if they get 'em for Christmas.

Last year, twenty years after this pocket-sized gadget with monster-sized needs first hit the market, Bandai America relaunched its iconic '90s toy. Like the Hatchimal, this mini-pet hatches, and then requires care in the form of "feeding" and "cleaning up" after it.

Now, the 2019 iteration Tamagotchi, Tamagotchi On, is updated for the digital age. The old-school low-tech screens are now full-color and can connect with kids’ friends’ pets—your Tamagotchi can even get married. There are also new games all prepped for pet owners to learn to master. And Tamagotchi On comes in four pretty pastel hues: Fairy Pink, Fairy Blue, Magic Purple, and Magic Green.

"The new experiences and social connections raises the fun-factor and provides users with endless hours of entertainment," Tara Badie, Bandai America Marketing Director, said in a press release. "We wanted to keep aspects of the original Tamagotchi gameplay but make it more relevant for today's users by adding a colored-digital screen, new ways to connect and millions of different characters."

Thinking these pocket creatures are just for the kiddos? Not so. When the 90s toy originally came back to store shelves in 2017, the company was banking on adults buying themselves one of these mini-pets.

"We're going after that nostalgia," director of brand management Tara Badie told The Verge. About the experience of caring for a Tamagotchi, she also said, "When you take care of something, you start to love it and want to take care of it. You want it to grow. You have that connection with it, so you want to have it succeed and survive."

Sounds sweet, and easier than adopting a new cat or dog, so... that is, if you can tolerate the loud beeping sound the thing makes when it's being neglected. And if my kids complain about being asked to feed our real pet, I'm scared! I'm also 199 percent sure I don't need anything else to take care of, personally.

You can order the latest version of the digital pet today through various online retailers including Target, Amazon, and Walmart.

