Image zoom

Thanksgiving is just weeks away, which means the holidays are right around the corner. And now there's a pretty stellar way to make sure your Christmas season is both merry and bright.

Supermarket chain Aldi has brought back their wine advent calendar for the 2019 holiday season and this baby holds 24 mini-bottles of wine—that's the equivalent of 6 standard-size bottles, you guys. Ho, ho, ho!

But this year, the countdown calendar options don't stop with wine ($69.99). There are also Advent cheese calendars ($14.99), Advent beer calendars ($49.99), and a sparkling wine calendar ($24.99) made specifically to countdown to the new year of 2020. For the kiddos, Aldi offers themed calendars such as Disney, Hot Wheels, and Barbie (starting at $9.99).

The festive wine date-keeper comes in exquisite blue packaging clad with snazzy snowflakes for an all-around glamorous feel. You're going to want a taste of the featured reds, whites, rosés, and bubblies—it's the perfect combination for keeping the edge off all those visits with your family.

Feeling the ultimate indulging as you countdown to Christmas? Try the Advent Cheese Calendar along with your wine. For double the indulging, you can feast on 24 imported mini cheeses, including cheddar, Gouda, Edam, and so much more.

Cheerio, mate! Now we don't have to spend the holidays abroad. Get your calendar on November 6 on Aldi's US site or find the advent calendars in a store near you, here. But heads up, you'll have to wait until December 4 for the NYE countdown.

Hollee Actman Becker is a freelance writer, blogger, and mom of two who writes about parenting and pop culture. Check out her website holleeactmanbecker.com for more, and then follow her on Instagram.