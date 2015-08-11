4 Clever Keepsakes for Families

Ever since my son was little, I've made a point of preserving a few special mementos to help me remember, and savor, this brief time while he's young. There's the silhouette I made from brightly-patterned scrapbook paper when he was about a year old. The tiny footprint molded in Plaster of Paris that I framed in a shadow box along with a photo of me holding him in the hospital. Now that he's a little older, I'm looking for ways to use his artwork in some of the projects, and get him involved in helping me make them.